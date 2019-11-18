Cops seek help in aging Brac burglary case

(CNS): Nine months after a break-in at the Tiger Bay Restaurant on Cotton Tree Bay Road, Cayman Brac, police have released a CCTV footage image of the suspect from private security cameras to help identify the man. The break-in happened on 9 February and the recovered footage shows the burglar smashing exterior cameras on the premises. Although the man’s face is covered, they hope the burglar’s posture, body type, gait, or movement might help someone identify him.

Attempted break-in, Sand Point Road, North Side

In a separate incident, a CNS reader sent in images of an attempted burglary early Sunday morning at a home on Sand Point Road in North Side. The home owner said the thieves triggered the alarm and police were quick to respond, driving the would-be burglars away. Anyone who can identify the suspects is also asked to contact police.

Anyone with information on the aging Brac case is asked to call Inspector Bogle at the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or on his mobile number at 925-9452. Detective Kamar White can also be contacted in relation to this or any other burglary related matters in Cayman Brac at 936-6705.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

