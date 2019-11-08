Cop cars crash on way to call

(CNS): Two police cars travelling in the same direction en route to an incident managed to crash into each other Thursday afternoon. The two marked vehicles were driving east on Shamrock Road when they collided close to Agricola Drive at around 4pm, the RCIPS said in a release. One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and later discharged; the other officer was uninjured.

Police have not yet said what caused the smash but the matter is now under investigation.

