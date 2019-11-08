DG won’t comment on CS role in port promos

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): The deputy governor doesn’t believe it is necessary for him to “comment on the conduct of public servants before the referendum law was passed or before my memo was issued”, he said after CNS sent a query to his office about the appearance of government workers in pro-port videos. Following the circulation of a memo to all public sector workers last week warning them to stay neutral in the port referendum campaign, he did, however, indicate that they should exercise their democratic rights.

The memo is not dissimilar to those that have been sent to civil servants in the past regarding their need to remain neutral during election campaigns. But there have been concerns over the direction in this memo that all public servants should refrain from engaging in the referendum campaign, on what is a single issue, regardless of their jobs, especially when many have already been quite vocal in their support for the project.

Responding to CNS questions, Manderson said that it was wrong to suggest that the memo told civil servants they are not allowed to get involved and rejected any idea that they would be put off voting. He said the memo indicated that, “participation in a referendum is a proper exercise of their individual constitutional and democratic right”.

Despite indicating in the letter that civil servants cannot engage in promoting either side, going as far as to ban them from even ‘liking’ posts for or against the port on social media or riding in cars with bumper stickers supporting one side or another, he denied that the email was draconian.

He said he “conveyed to public servants the conduct expected of them”, as set out in the Public Service Management Law. “I wanted them to know that if they feel unduly pressured to vote, not to vote, or to vote a certain way, they should report concerns to the supervisor of elections and my office so that appropriate action can be taken. Clearly reminding public servants of their rights and obligations and offering them the protection of my office cannot be draconian or unfair.”

Nevertheless, the letter has caused a public backlash, as people have seen the memo as a warning to civil servants not to get involved, even though there appear to be no consequences for those who are in videos currently being used by government to promote the project, even when it goes beyond their area of expertise.

Regardless of the deputy governor’s position that the circular was designed to support the democratic right of the approximately 6,000 people employed in government, many people have described it as intimidating.

The memo focuses heavily on warning civil servants to remain completely neutral and only speaking about the subject publicly in their technical roles. There is less focus on their right to attend meetings hosted by both sides and their right to ask questions and then vote in accordance with their own conscience on Referendum Day.

However, the DG has now confirmed to CPR that he will allow them to host a ‘lunch and learn’ session at the government building, levelling the playing field after the Ministry of Tourism presented the pro-port argument this week over two days this week.





