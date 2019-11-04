CJ calls for challenge to lax US gun laws

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie

(CNS): Cayman Islands Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has called for Jamaica to lead a regional challenge against the United States’ lax gun laws, which is allowing illegal trafficking of weapons in the Caribbean. Speaking in the neighbouring island recently, CJ Smellie said that tabling a resolution at the United Nations signed by regional leaders would carry a weight that the US could not ignore.

“While we are all aware of its sense of American exceptionalism, even the United States needs allies, and there are tremendous strengths in numbers,” said Smellie, at a lecture during the Cornwall College Old Boys’ Association’s Homecoming Week, as reported in the Jamaican newspaper, the Gleaner.

“Our countries should bring international pressure to bear,” he added, as he suggested Jamaica should drive the charge.

Last month, the United States withdrew from the UN Arms Trade Treaty, and Cayman’s top judge said there was no reason to believe the US would “recognise, let alone respect and honour, its obligation to relieve its neighbouring states of the devastation caused by the American gun” any time soon. He highlighted the “state of indifference” towards this region by the US as it demands “everything imaginary be done to curb the drug trafficking and money laundering”. Yet it ignores “the obvious connection”.

Smellie raised concerns that the only human right respected by the US when it comes to this region is the Second Amendment in its own constitution. Smellie said the right to bear arms was put above the lives and safety of tens of millions people.

Cayman has seen its own fair share of weapons smuggled into the country, often on ganja boats via Jamaica that have originated in America. The premier has also consistently pointed to tackling gun violence and the arrival of guns here as a priority.

