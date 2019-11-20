CIG secures $153M loan at 3.25%
(CNS): Finance Minister Roy McTaggart revealed that Butterfield Bank has won government’s tender for a new loan to partially replace the bond debt that it will pay off in full this Friday. As Finance Committee opened Wednesday, the minister explained the 10-year-old US$312 million bullet bond will be cleared at the end of the week with government’s cash reserves. But to remain compliant with the finance law, government must still re-borrow CI$153 million, which it has secured at a rate of 3.25% over 15 years.
Government gained the necessary approval from the Legislative Assembly to partially refinance this loan in 2017. While the public purse has sufficient cash to cover this due debt, the government would fall foul of its own public finance law if it did not replace a significant portion of the debt.
McTaggart explained that led to the decision to conduct a competitive tender for the re-borrowing of more than half of the loan over a fifteen-year period without any penalties for any early repayment of the principal. He said four financial institutions responded and Butterfield was selected after submitting the best value bid.
The finance minister said, given that the prime lending rate is currently over 4%, the rate of 3.25% offered by the bank demonstrated the confidence the bank has in government. He also emphasised that while government is taking on this new loan, paying off the bullet bond means reducing the overall public debt significantly.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Maybe Butterfield can now help a brother out and stop charging 50 cents per card transaction and bring my mortgage down to a little under highway robbery rates.
So why can’t government negotiate its own financing for the cruise port? Verdant Isle will get the best financing for THEM, not for us. Verdant Isle doesn’t care if we have to repay $450 million on a $200 million loan to build the port, but shouldn’t the people of the Cayman Islands care since ultimately we are paying for it? This port project has disaster written all over it!
Caymanians, are you not seeing the violent protests in Hong Kong? Do you not see the protesting in Chile, where police are permanently blinding protesters by shooting them in the face with rubber bullets? Do you not see what is happening in Venezuela? Are you waiting for it to get so bad here that we have to start our own violent protests to government’s corruption and ineptitude? Vote NO on 19th December and take your damn country back!
It’s not new – it’s an extension of an existing debt
the amount paid is in USD the amount borrowed KYD
Prime is over 5%…
4.75%
One of the banks offered us a bait and switch refinance rate below prime, but the term schedule had the client rate rising steadily into near-credit card levels by midterm, and with substantial fine print early prepayment penalties. They get you sooner or later. This gov’t either doesn’t care or bother to read term sheets, it would seem.
Vote No
Fix the damn dump.
We could be debt free if this ppm/unity government didn’t waste so much money fighting their own people.
Just weeks ago the Cabinet narrative was “no new borrowing”, whereas bank loans and bonds are, by definition, borrowing instruments. Here it is. Misinformation and deflection continues! Would love to see the terms on this agreement…my guess is it’s a flex rate adjustable loan that will rise with inflation and/or by way of term calendar. Nobody loans money below market rates without some kind of catch.
It’s not new borrowing if it is half of an amount we already owed and is borrowed just to maintain legal compliance. The decision to borrow the money was made many years ago, this is just about how it is paid back.
3:08; this is not new borrowing. Cayman will be debt free in under 5 days. That’s not world class thats Universe Class!!