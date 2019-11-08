Cayman rep to lay wreath in London

Cenotaph in London

(CNS): Following a near 20-year campaign to allow the overseas territories to lay their own wreaths during Britain’s annual service of remembrance in London, André Ebanks will become the first Caymanian to do so this Sunday. Ebanks, who is the Cayman Islands representative in the UK, will attend the national service at the Cenotaph in remembrance of those who have lost their lives from this country fighting alongside the British.

In the past the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs has laid a wreath on behalf of all the British Overseas Territories. However, in 2001 the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) launched a campaign for the right to lay a wreath themselves, and in 2008 the Labour government agreed that one wreath could be laid on behalf of all territories by the UKOTA chairman.

But this year, for the first time in the history of National Service of Remembrance, BOT representatives have been invited to lay wreaths on behalf of citizens of their respective territories.

Ebanks will lay a wreath to remember the contribution of people from the Cayman Islands who fought and died for the crown in both world wars and other conflicts.

“Caymanian service personnel have served in the UK armed forces and Merchant Navy and it is not only fitting but appropriate that they all be recognised, remembered and thanked at the National Service of Remembrance in London,” he said in a release from the London office.

“The invitation to lay a wreath for the Cayman Islands is a great honour and is the direct result of an ongoing campaign by UKOTA. I am honoured to present this fitting tribute to our Caymanian service men and women to the UK,” he added.

