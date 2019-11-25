Cayman mourns loss of veteran reporter
(CNS): Carol Winker, one of Cayman’s best known and much loved local reporters has passed away, aged 79. Winker, who worked at the Cayman Compass for some three decades and specialised in reporting on court proceedings, lost her battle against cancer early Monday, 25 November. Despite being ill for some time, Winker had continued working until just a few months ago and had been determined to return to the work she loved so much after treatment.
Friends and family who were with Winker to the end said they were heartbroken and that she had fought a valiant battle and defied all logic, reasoning, explanation, science and medicine. But she passed peacefully sometime after 5am Monday.
Winker originally came to Cayman from Winsconsin, USA, in the 1970’s as a teacher, but she settled and made a life in North Side. A career change saw her moving on to the local paper, where she became the most recognised face in local media and was often seen on her bicycle riding between the courthouse and the newspaper offices.
A walking encyclopedia when it came to the local criminal justice system, especially case history, her news reports were often depended upon by the courts and cited in legal arguments because of their accuracy.
Winker was funny and engaging, with an unforgettable, quirky personality. She was much loved by many, especially those of us in the media who knew that her generosity of spirit was endless.
We will miss her deeply.
Category: Local News, Media, Obituaries
A class act! May her soul rest in peace.
She always complained to me about something or other yet I always gave her a cheeky reply, it always ended with a last remark from her and a cheeky smile. R.I. P
Xxx
Always professional, thoroughly accurate, able to keep secrets, a moral person and a loyal family friend to the Roulstones’
Condolences to her family.
People should not be dying of cancer on a small island surrounded by sea.
Sleep well Carol. I hope to meet you in that other place one day.
I can remember Ms Winker from 1976 when I fisrt started to attended West Bay primary school ,she was a great teacher, RIP.
A sad loss but a great legacy.
She was an iconic figure and her contributions to journalism have been profound. May her soul rest in eternally peace.
During the 1990s and for years after, Carol was a staunch supporter of the work CNCF. She was a great believer in Cayman and lived as a Caymanian, who was always engaged with this society and it showed in her reporting. CNCF will always remember you, Carol, and will treasure your work. You were one-of-a-kind. May a flight angels sing you home, Carol.
CNCF 25/11/2019
How could anyone give this lady the thumbs down. It can only be in ignorance. Watch this blog for yet another thumbs down.
Rip Ms. Winker
RIP Ms. Carol Winker.
A major loss to the local media. I worked with her and can personally attest to her integrity and work ethic and her kindness.
She will be greatly missed.
I always enjoyed reading her reports. May she RIP.
She was one of the last of a dying breed of unbiased, accurate and concise reporters. She will be missed.
Such a sad and huge loss. She was amazing and leaves a legacy. Sincerest condolences to her family