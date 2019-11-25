Cayman mourns loss of veteran reporter

| 25/11/2019 | 16 Comments
Cayman News Service
Carol Winker, veteran court reporter

(CNS): Carol Winker, one of Cayman’s best known and much loved local reporters has passed away, aged 79. Winker, who worked at the Cayman Compass for some three decades and specialised in reporting on court proceedings, lost her battle against cancer early Monday, 25 November. Despite being ill for some time, Winker had continued working until just a few months ago and had been determined to return to the work she loved so much after treatment.

Friends and family who were with Winker to the end said they were heartbroken and that she had fought a valiant battle and defied all logic, reasoning, explanation, science and medicine. But she passed peacefully sometime after 5am Monday.

Winker originally came to Cayman from Winsconsin, USA, in the 1970’s as a teacher, but she settled and made a life in North Side. A career change saw her moving on to the local paper, where she became the most recognised face in local media and was often seen on her bicycle riding between the courthouse and the newspaper offices.

A walking encyclopedia when it came to the local criminal justice system, especially case history, her news reports were often depended upon by the courts and cited in legal arguments because of their accuracy.

Winker was funny and engaging, with an unforgettable, quirky personality. She was much loved by many, especially those of us in the media who knew that her generosity of spirit was endless.

We will miss her deeply.

  1. Cayman Mon says:
    25/11/2019 at 7:16 pm

    A class act! May her soul rest in peace.

  2. Elvis says:
    25/11/2019 at 7:08 pm

    She always complained to me about something or other yet I always gave her a cheeky reply, it always ended with a last remark from her and a cheeky smile. R.I. P
    Xxx

  3. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 6:06 pm

    Always professional, thoroughly accurate, able to keep secrets, a moral person and a loyal family friend to the Roulstones’

  4. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 5:36 pm

    Condolences to her family.
    People should not be dying of cancer on a small island surrounded by sea.

  5. George Alleyne says:
    25/11/2019 at 5:26 pm

    Sleep well Carol. I hope to meet you in that other place one day.

  6. Done reach @ says:
    25/11/2019 at 5:23 pm

    I can remember Ms Winker from 1976 when I fisrt started to attended West Bay primary school ,she was a great teacher, RIP.

  7. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 4:14 pm

    A sad loss but a great legacy.

    • Anonymous says:
      25/11/2019 at 5:05 pm

      She was an iconic figure and her contributions to journalism have been profound. May her soul rest in eternally peace.

  8. Henry Muttoo says:
    25/11/2019 at 3:48 pm

    During the 1990s and for years after, Carol was a staunch supporter of the work CNCF. She was a great believer in Cayman and lived as a Caymanian, who was always engaged with this society and it showed in her reporting. CNCF will always remember you, Carol, and will treasure your work. You were one-of-a-kind. May a flight angels sing you home, Carol.

    CNCF 25/11/2019

    • Chris Johnson says:
      25/11/2019 at 6:17 pm

      How could anyone give this lady the thumbs down. It can only be in ignorance. Watch this blog for yet another thumbs down.

  9. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 1:45 pm

    Rip Ms. Winker

  10. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 1:29 pm

    RIP Ms. Carol Winker.

    • Anonymous says:
      25/11/2019 at 4:11 pm

      A major loss to the local media. I worked with her and can personally attest to her integrity and work ethic and her kindness.

      She will be greatly missed.

  11. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 1:21 pm

    I always enjoyed reading her reports. May she RIP.

  12. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 1:00 pm

    She was one of the last of a dying breed of unbiased, accurate and concise reporters. She will be missed.

  13. Anonymous says:
    25/11/2019 at 12:06 pm

    Such a sad and huge loss. She was amazing and leaves a legacy. Sincerest condolences to her family

