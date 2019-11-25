Cayman mourns loss of veteran reporter

Carol Winker, veteran court reporter

(CNS): Carol Winker, one of Cayman’s best known and much loved local reporters has passed away, aged 79. Winker, who worked at the Cayman Compass for some three decades and specialised in reporting on court proceedings, lost her battle against cancer early Monday, 25 November. Despite being ill for some time, Winker had continued working until just a few months ago and had been determined to return to the work she loved so much after treatment.

Friends and family who were with Winker to the end said they were heartbroken and that she had fought a valiant battle and defied all logic, reasoning, explanation, science and medicine. But she passed peacefully sometime after 5am Monday.

Winker originally came to Cayman from Winsconsin, USA, in the 1970’s as a teacher, but she settled and made a life in North Side. A career change saw her moving on to the local paper, where she became the most recognised face in local media and was often seen on her bicycle riding between the courthouse and the newspaper offices.

A walking encyclopedia when it came to the local criminal justice system, especially case history, her news reports were often depended upon by the courts and cited in legal arguments because of their accuracy.

Winker was funny and engaging, with an unforgettable, quirky personality. She was much loved by many, especially those of us in the media who knew that her generosity of spirit was endless.

We will miss her deeply.

