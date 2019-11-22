CAL’s losses grow with grounded planes

Max 8 aircraft at the hanger at Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Projected earnings for Cayman Airways Ltd have been upended as a result of the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in the wake of two fatal crashes last year. CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said that having the two planes leased by CAL parked was not “essentially costing us anything”, but the situation has led to the airline missing budget targets because it is depending on the aging 737s. With no sign of the new planes being cleared for take-off anytime soon, CAL is facing more losses in the next budget period.

Appearing before Finance Committee on Wednesday evening, Whorms explained how the grounding of the two planes and not being able to take delivery of the third plane meant that maintenance and fuel costs were much more than expected. This was because they had to rely on the existing older fleet for much longer than expected and had missed the chance to sell the planes for some profit.

But Whorms made it clear that the national flag carrier was not abandoning the decision to replace the old 737’s with the Max 8’s. He said that neither the ministry nor the board had directed them to disengage from the lease and so they would continue to wait.

Though guarded about the current situation with the grounded aircraft, he spoke of a unique arrangement that CAL had with the leasing company and said that it was “essentially costing us nothing”. However, he said he could not talk about the details because it was commercially sensitive.

Captain Dave Scott, a former CAL pilot and now VP of flight operations, was brought to the Legislative Assembly to offer his opinion on the now extremely controversial plane. Scott, who has flown a simulator testing the aircraft’s revised software, said he believes this final repair will make the aircraft extremely safe, once it is given the all clear for take-off.

“I have no doubt that when the aircraft is re-certified, it will probably be one of the safest aircraft in the sky,” Scott claimed, adding that he thought it was a beautiful aircraft.

While convincing staff to get back on board is one thing, the MLAs were concerned about how CAL was going to convince the public that the planes are safe once they are back in service. They also questioned what would happen if some US cities, such as Miami, imposed bans on the Max 8’s flying in their air space, as has been suggested.

However, the airline officials were reluctant to speculate about what might or might not happen once the planes are cleared to fly again.

Whorms said that it could be nine months before the planes are certificated. CAL was therefore keeping the planes in “active storage” and maintaining them regularly, but that decision might be reviewed, he said, noting the possibility of flying the planes to the US for more long-term storage.

However, Whorms said he was still hopeful that the planes may be cleared by early next year, as he confirmed that CAL must retire one of the 737’s in February. At that point the airline will face a serious problem if the Max 8’s are still parked.

CAL has fallen short on its budget forecast by CI$6.35 million, but Whorms told the committee that this was not a year when anyone could have predicted what happened. The airline is also still carrying approximately $19 million in debt, and so, in addition to its subsidies to fly domestic services and the specific gateways for the tourism ministry, government is injecting $5 million to cover operating losses as well as $4 million for the loan payments.

