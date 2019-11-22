CAL’s losses grow with grounded planes
(CNS): Projected earnings for Cayman Airways Ltd have been upended as a result of the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in the wake of two fatal crashes last year. CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said that having the two planes leased by CAL parked was not “essentially costing us anything”, but the situation has led to the airline missing budget targets because it is depending on the aging 737s. With no sign of the new planes being cleared for take-off anytime soon, CAL is facing more losses in the next budget period.
Appearing before Finance Committee on Wednesday evening, Whorms explained how the grounding of the two planes and not being able to take delivery of the third plane meant that maintenance and fuel costs were much more than expected. This was because they had to rely on the existing older fleet for much longer than expected and had missed the chance to sell the planes for some profit.
But Whorms made it clear that the national flag carrier was not abandoning the decision to replace the old 737’s with the Max 8’s. He said that neither the ministry nor the board had directed them to disengage from the lease and so they would continue to wait.
Though guarded about the current situation with the grounded aircraft, he spoke of a unique arrangement that CAL had with the leasing company and said that it was “essentially costing us nothing”. However, he said he could not talk about the details because it was commercially sensitive.
Captain Dave Scott, a former CAL pilot and now VP of flight operations, was brought to the Legislative Assembly to offer his opinion on the now extremely controversial plane. Scott, who has flown a simulator testing the aircraft’s revised software, said he believes this final repair will make the aircraft extremely safe, once it is given the all clear for take-off.
“I have no doubt that when the aircraft is re-certified, it will probably be one of the safest aircraft in the sky,” Scott claimed, adding that he thought it was a beautiful aircraft.
While convincing staff to get back on board is one thing, the MLAs were concerned about how CAL was going to convince the public that the planes are safe once they are back in service. They also questioned what would happen if some US cities, such as Miami, imposed bans on the Max 8’s flying in their air space, as has been suggested.
However, the airline officials were reluctant to speculate about what might or might not happen once the planes are cleared to fly again.
Whorms said that it could be nine months before the planes are certificated. CAL was therefore keeping the planes in “active storage” and maintaining them regularly, but that decision might be reviewed, he said, noting the possibility of flying the planes to the US for more long-term storage.
However, Whorms said he was still hopeful that the planes may be cleared by early next year, as he confirmed that CAL must retire one of the 737’s in February. At that point the airline will face a serious problem if the Max 8’s are still parked.
CAL has fallen short on its budget forecast by CI$6.35 million, but Whorms told the committee that this was not a year when anyone could have predicted what happened. The airline is also still carrying approximately $19 million in debt, and so, in addition to its subsidies to fly domestic services and the specific gateways for the tourism ministry, government is injecting $5 million to cover operating losses as well as $4 million for the loan payments.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Sure, nobody could have predicted the two crashes, countless near losses, and the emerging coverup jobs. But with first deliveries of any substantially updated model of anything, you’re volunteering to accept much higher recall and operational risk than with equipment that has been properly debugged over a season or two. Our airline exec didn’t factor any provision for new engines, avionics and other known mods, or insure against the potential for operational downtime. Even the 737 NG are being recalled now for fan blade modifications – affects 7000 commercial aircraft! CAL Mgmt suite are absolutely inflexible in their seat-of-the-pants thinking, take enormous consequence-free gambles with our money, and that’s why it costs us $20mln a year ($10mln in direct subsidy, and the other $10mln in recurring unpaid landing fees). It’s not because they are good at their jobs. We’d be better off just paying every Caymanian $1000 a year in flight bursaries to fly another airline.
You know its very easy to bash CAL, but when time get rough… little old CAL is there to take people out of harms way, when all the other BIG airlines disappear at the slightest word that “a storm a come”. I fly CAL when I can, and I will continue to support CAL. I hope and Pray that they overcome. I am very proud of CAL, and I don’t care who likes it or not. Keep up the good works CAL.
God Bless our National Flag Carrier!
yup…i believe every word he say….no doubt….hey fabian…go tell that to those that lost their lives on this type of aircraft needlesly!!! i scared of it…..and scared of boeing….
Those stupid fools still went and bought the air max’s after planes were crashing. Thats what they get.
Those “stupid fools” as you call them, were the first country/territory in the world to ground them when it was clear they were a danger. NOBODY else was doing that at that time and everyone else was still flying them.
Only two crashed and Cayman AIrways was the second airline to ground their airplanes.These airplanes were purchased years before not after the two crashed.
These are machines and they had a flaw that caused to of them to crash but remember there was a lot of them flying that didn’t and a lot of them are still being ferried around the USA now without falling out of the sky.
This was a very serious problem but it is being corrected. Last year Honda had a recall because of air bags inflating and pieces of metal from it hitting the driver. Honda replaced everyone of the air bags..They didn’t throw away the cars..
They will be fixed and for what it’s worth they will likely be the most safe planes to fly on simply because they cannot afford to have anything happen again..
Airbus or Embraer….?
When the FAA finally approves, how much longer is it going to take the UK CAA/Europeans to also approve? Has that been factored in?
If you read up a bit you’ll see Airbus is also having problems. BA just chose the B737 as the replacement for their A320-series fleets.
What I don’t understand is why CAL made the jump from their older 737s to the 737 MAX when it would have been far cheaper to buy or lease 737-800s.
It’s the ‘shiny new toys’ syndrome.
Embraer is owned by Boeing and Airbus is having their own set of issues with their A320..
Let’s get the problems fixed with the MAX and re-certified by the FAA/CAA
CNS everyone should know that when you say “the government is injecting” money that it is us the people who are actually footing the bill. I sincerely hope that only money is lost when these iron dodos fly again since there will be hell to pay if lives are lost.
CAL is foolhardy to risk lives and our country’s already shaky reputation by pushing these planes back in service.
People slam KX but we CANNOT lose our national carrier.
If we lose them, AA will move in and our flight cost to MIA will double. I’ve said it before. If you will remember, that is exactly what happened when KX stopped servicing Orlando nonstop and when the Turks and Caicos national carrier folded. AA swooped in and the cost (at the time) went from just under $200 to touching $400.
So invest in planes that fly and that the public has confidence in.
Farm it out like it was decades ago. At least it made money when TACA was running it.
TACA??? Which country are you living in?…TACA has never flown here as far as I know..
Just curious when did the Turks and Caicos operate a national carrier similar in scope to CAL ?
Planes only make money when they are in the air …
And should these planes (CAL’s planes) fall out of the sky whose going to pay the piper then?
Do you really think the FAA and the CAA would certify these planes to fly again if they didn’t think they were safe?..Stop with the scaremongering..