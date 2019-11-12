Business and public can tackle inflation, says minister

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart delivers the 2020-2021 Budget Address

(CNS): Having painted a bright picture of Cayman’s economic fortunes as he delivered his Budget Address on Friday, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart called on businesses and shoppers to address Cayman’s continuing inflation problem. With GDP expected to grow by more than 2% over the next two years, McTaggart said inflation will also be growing at around 2.5%. If his predictions are correct, that will be lower than the last two years but still challenging for those on fixed incomes and low pay.

“Inflationary pressures in the economy will persist based on higher international commodity prices and increased local demand and levels of consumption,” McTaggart told his colleagues in the Legislative Assembly as he pointed to some of the challenges the government faces controlling inflation.

“We must remember Cayman imports nearly all of its consumables and manufactured goods and as a result local prices are particularly vulnerable to price changes in the country of origin,” McTaggart stated, before calling on merchants to find cheaper goods and for consumers to use their power.

“I challenge our business community to continue to seek out new cost effective sources for the products they retail in our local market. Also, individual consumers, remember you have power too in the choices you make about the items that you spend your money on,” he said. “I urge you to use that power wisely.”

While unemployment is at all time low and expected to drop even more over the next two years to around 3.5%, indicating what the minister said was job market stability supported by a growing economy, the problem faced by workers is not a lack of jobs but a lack of jobs paying a living wage in what was recently marked as the most expensive country in the world to live.

McTaggart is largely relying on the private sector to manage the economic challenges itself but said the government would keep the current package of duty concessions in place to keep down the cost of doing business and the cost of living.

Reduced import duty on diesel fuel used by CUC will remain, as will the reduced import duty on building materials, he said. Concessions will remain in place for the Sister Islands and trade and business licence fees for new licencees. First time Caymanian buyers will also see reduced stamp duty rates remain in place, along with the reduced import duty for licensed traders.

But even though there is little evidence that duty cuts for retailers were passed on to the consumer, McTaggart said these measures had proven to be effective in supporting the economy and empowering people to make the most with their hard-earned income.

Meanwhile, in his Budget Policy Statement, Premier Alden McLaughlin said government had begun the long-awaited review of the minimum wage to help address the problems of Cayman’s low pay economy.

He attributed the problem of low wages to the “flexibility of Cayman’s labour market”, where he admitted wages lag behind growth. He said he hoped the “experts leading the review will look at the opportunity for an increase in real terms in the national minimum wage”.

But he said government was going to help civil servants tackle the higher prices in the shops by giving government workers another 5% cost of living increase from 1 January, 2020. He said he hoped that the wider labour market would be influenced by government’s pay hike and fuel wage growth elsewhere in the economy.

The premier also accepted that the cost of living in Cayman is high, fuelled by a catalogue of issues, from the out of control housing market to gas prices. Although he claimed that enhancing the port would cut the cost of imported goods, a claim refuted by others, he also said the public believes the cost of gas at the pumps in Cayman is unreasonably high and that at long last OfReg had hired consultants to find out how local prices are calculated.

“If that review finds that the fuel market here is not operating fairly in the interests of Caymanians and residents then there will have to be change. If fuel supply companies are not willing to respond positively then, as I have said before, the government will intervene if necessary,” he added

The premier also raised the question of whether or not the relatively high cost of living has a disproportionately greater impact on some parts of the community, as he pointed to the elderly and those on fixed incomes. As a result, he said, his government was rolling out a package of concessions designed to reduce the costs falling on older people.

“Across government, some 14 fees or duties will be significantly reduced or waived for persons over 65. The package includes reductions in vehicle licensing fees, duty reductions for mobility scooters and wheelchairs and reduced post office box rental fees. My own ministry will reduce work permit fees for caregivers of older persons and we will reduce import duties for older persons coming through the airport,” the premier stated.

Trying to control prices is only one part of the problem, McLaughlin noted, adding that government had more tools to grow income rather than control prices. Seafarers, veterans, those in need of social assistance and long serving civil service pensioners will see another increase from 1 January on their income of $100 per month to $850. Then in January 2021, the monthly payments will increase again to $950.

Related

Category: Government Finance, Politics