Bush uses Thanksgiving message to push port

(CNS): The speaker of the Legislative Assembly, who is increasingly ignoring the usual protocol of remaining neutral about controversial political issues, has used a Thanksgiving message to push the government’s port project and take a veiled swipe at its opponents. McKeeva Bush said that while he was minded not to be on the offense, as he once would have been, he intended to defend himself against his critics on this issue, calling the port debate the “biggest political football in our history”.

Speaking in a video message to mark the local Thanksgiving celebration on Sunday, Bush said that “pumping it up with misinformation and emotive rhetoric” would be to the determent of those whose livelihoods depended on cruise tourism, which would “fall by the wayside without proper facilities”.

Among his Thanksgiving best wishes Bush also bragged about the success of the coalition Government of National Unity, in which he joined forces with his former arch political enemy, Premier Alden McLaughlin. He said it had just delivered the best budget ever and was going to be doing lots of things that would make the next decade great for Caymanians.

“How can anyone say otherwise,” he said, as he took aim at those willing to criticise the government and urged people who did not feel they were benefitting to contact government and “talk to us”.

