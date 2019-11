Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): A 45-year-old-man from Cayman Brac has been charged with handing stolen goods and was expected in court today, Tuesday, according to an RCIPS release. The man was originally arrested by police on suspicion of a burglary following a break-in on 25 October at a home on Bayview Lane, where a large amount of property was stolen from the residence. Police offered no other information about the case.

Category: Courts, Crime