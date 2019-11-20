Beach Bay project goes back to CPA

Beach Bay development, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority will be examining the application for a proposed ten-storey hotel and residences in Beach Bay once again on Wednesday, after the developers submitted new plans to address a list of issues raised by the CPA concerning the original plan. However, the new application has not found favour with residents in the area, who have also submitted their revised objections for the CPA to consider.

Both the developers and the objectors are expected to appear before the CPA at 1pm, when the revised application will be submitted. Residents in the area remain concerned that the fundamental problems with the scale of the project and the impact on their quiet residential neighbourhood have not been addressed.

But there are now additional concerns, as it appears a sewerage line connection is going across the beach and the amenities at the hotel have grown, and although some back of house operations appear to have been placed underneath the hotel, residents do not believe this has been properly explained.

Residents are worried that the hotel can accommodate up to 350 guests and can expect non-guests to visit the restaurant and bars, resulting in a massive increase in traffic in what is currently a very peaceful community. The further note that this is a lot of guests for the very small beachfront on the property.

Given that the hotel will be ten storeys, residents are also concerned about the invasion of their privacy, as many of the rooms will have views straight into the homes and gardens of their neighbourhood.

Related

Category: development, Local News