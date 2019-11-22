Beach Bay hotel gets OK from CPA

Beach Bay development, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has given its okay to the application for a ten-storey hotel in the quiet residential area of Beach Bay. Despite dozens of objectors submitting a catalogue of concerns in writing and turning up for the meeting on Wednesday, the CPA gave the project the thumbs up. Residents are particularly worried about the scale of the development, which will forever change what was until now their peaceful community.

Following the news that the project had been given planning permission, the residents of Beach Bay began the process towards an appeal.

A spokesperson for the group said they were all very disappointed and believed the approval was about saving politicians who have touted this project from embarrassment rather than because it really is a beneficial or even viable project.

“This story is not over yet,” said Lindsay Wright, one of the local residents who has been leading the campaign against the development. “To allow a resort of this magnitude to be built knowing that a vast majority of homeowners are majorly upset and not even consider agreeing that the height needs to be lowered will open the flood gates to any developer who wishes to follow suit on any area of this island,” she warned.

During the meeting Wednesday, the developers’ representatives put forward revised plans to address the previous recommendations of the CPA, including those regarding parking, back of house operations, setbacks and beach access issues, which had led to an adjournment of the original application.

But objectors noted many concerns about the project that had not been addressed by the revised plans, as well as changes that in some cases might prove to be even more problematic. One resident spoke about how, if this project goes ahead, part of her home will have to be requisitioned for a road to service the hotel, while others are very worried that planning is not demanding a big enough set back for a ten-storey building to address their privacy concerns.

A local architect who is part of the resident group of objectors said the overall project simply does not make sense, given the tiny size of the beach in the area to service such a huge development. He noted that the applicants are not hotel developers but financiers and investors. The objector said he believed the plans were merely speculative to allow the land owners to acquire planning permission to increase the value of the land, which they plan to sell rather than actually develop.

However, all of the complaints and objections failed to stall the application and officials from the planning department confirmed that the project was approved.

