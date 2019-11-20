BA adds 5th flight to schedule

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ record-breaking overnight tourism received another boost this month after British Airways confirmed that it will be adding a fifth flight to its weekly schedule to the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands next spring. The flights from Heathrow in London will be flying into and departing from Owen Roberts Airport from April on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Diane Corrie, Commercial Manager for the Caribbean for British Airways, which is celebrating 100 years of flying this year, said she expected a boost in visitor arrivals from the United Kingdom to Cayman.

“This expansion in airlift perfectly complements initiatives to bring more visitors to the island and to offer increased options for travel to London and beyond from the Cayman Islands,” she said. She added that it would better serve the corporate community and its finance sector as well as others who travel frequently on British Airways for business, leisure or to visit friends and family.

The news comes as airlift to Owen Roberts continues to increase, helping to support the ongoing record-breaking figures for overnight guests. According to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Cayman is on track to welcome half a million stay-over visitors by the end of 2019.

Related

Category: Business, Transport