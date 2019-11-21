Activists confident as they launch ‘No’ campaign

Launch of the Cruise Port Referendum ‘No’ campaign (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The Cruise Port Referendum group kicked off their formal ‘No to the Port’ campaign Wednesday night on a confident note. Described as a David versus Goliath story, the volunteers and activists were positive about the road ahead. In four weeks Caymanians will go to the polls to vote for or against the proposed port dock, but in order to stop the project 10,608 voters will need to vote ‘no’. Mario Rankin, one of the founding members of the campaign, called for the greatest voter turnout in Cayman history.

Roy Bodden, a former president of the UCCI and former Cabinet minister, joined the line-up of local speakers who appeared at the launch. “We will win!” he declared to an enthusiastic crowd, having outlined why he believes the port project was not worth the significant marine destruction.

Opposition politicians Kenneth Bryan and Chris Saunders also made brief statements about why they are voting ‘no’. Saunders spoke about the constant shifting justifications that are have been touted by government, only to be abandoned, and the evidence coming from Jamaica that going into partnership with the cruise lines was never going to be in the best interests of Caymanians.

“The cruise lines are not our partners,” he said. “They are competing for the same share of wallet as we are,” he said, pointing to the reputation of the cruise industry, and urged people to take a close look at who the cruise lines really are. And, he said, given the concerns of experts that Seven Mile Beach is at risk, if the government’s claims that it is not under threat are wrong, there will be no way to fix it. “It’s too big of a risk,” Saunders said.

Bryan, who said he would be voting ‘no’, urged everyone to vote whether they were for or against the project. But looking to the future, he highlighted the significance of people registering to vote. He said that young people are still massively under represented on the register and urged them to sign on. Bryan made it clear that until young people become part of the electorate, then green and environmental issues that concern them will never be addressed by the government.

“The government will never listen to the things you care about until you are registered to vote,” he warned as he urged them to register.

Former tourism director Angela Martins, coral reef experts, and radio personality Ruthann Young also addressed the crowd before the evening was wrapped up by Johann Moxam, who has been a major driving force behind the campaign.

Moxam spoke about the diversity of the group of ‘rascals‘ that had emerged from the campaign, which started as a result of government’s inability to address the questions that people had about the controversial project. He said the core of the issue was the failure of the government to properly listen to those it is meant to represent.

He said there were significant environmental concerns surrounding the project, but government had “put a gag order around our very own experts at the Department of Environment”, he said, as he asked what they had to hide.

Moxam noted the importance of input from non-profits such as the National Trust, the CCMI and the Guy Harvey Foundation in sounding the alarm, given the constant silencing of the DoE since they were thrown off the steering committee over a year ago.

He noted government’s decision to spend money on people it touts as overseas coral experts but who have no proven track record, but will not listen to the numerous home-grown experts, who know the local marine environment from years of experience.

Moxam urged everyone at the meeting to encourage all of their friends and family to vote ‘no’. He said the country could take back control of this project, beginning with everyone showing up on Referendum Day.

