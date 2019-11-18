8,000 drivers make use of amnesty
(CNS): Almost 8,000 drivers took advantage of the amnesty that enabled them to avoid paying owed fees for unlicensed vehicles and helped clean up the licensing registry. Joey Hew, the minister responsible for the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL), told the Legislative Assembly during the budget debate last week that over 4,600 people re-licensed and regularized their vehicles. More than 2,500 suspended their licences and more than 820 vehicles were terminated.
The minister also revealed plans to improve services at the department. He said the DVDL dealt with almost 70,000 customers last year but expect to have dealt with around 90,000 by the end of this year. He announced that the Crewe Road office in George Town will be expanded and government will be moving the West Bay licensing office to a much larger site, where the DVDL would also be able to offer car inspections, as the workload at that office had outgrown the space a long time ago.
Hew said the department would be encouraging customers to make use of its online services and confirmed that the new plate licensing system would finally be completed early next year. Hew admitted having technical challenges with the system and explained that delays in replacing plates were as a result of the significant increase in vehicle imports over the last year.
More broadly, he said that tackling traffic problems, especially for Eastern District commuters, was going to a priority for his ministry over the coming two years. A number of short-, medium- and long-term projects were in the works to address this increasing problem, the minister added.
Hew announced that in addition to new road developments, enhancements of existing highways and the start of the East-West Arterial expansion, the mass transportation plan would get underway during this budget period. He said that there would be changes to the roads legislation, which would include a ban on the importation of old vehicles.
He pointed to plans to improve road construction and drainage, as well as the introduction of “complete streets”. The first major enhancement of a road designed for everyone’s use, not just cars, will be the West Bay Road, he said. It will also be introduced in downtown George Town, where their are plans to examine the direction of traffic.
As part of the George Town enhancement project, roads and sidewalks in town will be repaved and reconfigured, and work will soon start to upgrade Heroes Square and plant many more trees around town. He also spoke of the changes to planning regulations to allow for mixed-use developments that will allow the project in George Town to get underway.
Hew said that after much analysis and planning, the physical project would begin next year.
ELIMINATE the two entrances to the roundabout by red bay primary and make 1. I’m sick of being cut off by people well behind me using the other entrance.
Like many articles on CNS, this one highlights a massive two-pronged problem that no one ever seems to address, and this is the rampant non-compliance with the law and complete lack of enforcement of the law. It is unbelievable to me that so many people would be driving unlicensed (and therefore probably uninsured) vehicles. Sure the odd person simply forgets somehow, but the majority do it knowingly and play the (very good) odds that they won’t get caught. This happens with traffic laws, planning laws, labour and pension laws…it goes on and on. It isn’t about a lack of online services, and pouring more money into DVDL isn’t going to enhance compliance. The law is regularly and routinely flouted by so many residents because the likelihood of getting caught is slim, and of any real punishment even slimmer. No one seems concerned with those who are victimized by uninsured drivers, unscrupulous employers and neighbours who flout Planning. Why bother with “complete streets” when you aren’t going to ticket vehicles parked in the bike lane (witness near The Strand)? Putting in new and better roads is nice, but if you aren’t going to clamp down on the poor and distracted driving it’s a half measure. Stop trying to cover up lack of enforcement with “amnesty” programs – put proper laws in place and then enforce them – that is a government’s job.
The data is incredible or just does not make sense. It was reported last week that total population was ~68,000. This number needs to be discounted for those under the driving age. Does this mean that with an anticipated number of customers of 90,000 in 2020, almost all of the population of persons eligible to drive, has two cars or more per person?
So part of the solution will be to ban old vehicles. While I agree there should be standards What about those of us who cant afford a new vehicle. Another well thought out solution.
Do the math – that’s over one in eight of the entire population. This is a joke!
It’s time to start doing what they do in the UK – seizing cars being used illegally and crushing them.
This if wonderful news, of course, but I wonder when Government will begin reconstruction of local access roads.
I live on Drake Quay which is accessed by Peninsula Road which runs adjacent to the Esterly-Tibbits Highway. Peninsula is in terrible shape partially due to heavy truck traffic from the Water Companys heavy trucks and recent construction.
Every rain causes consideral pot-holes to errupt in the pavement and large puddles of water. Along Cook Quay where it meets Pensinsula the new housing on that street has created what can be best described as a “pond” taking days to drain and evaporate. What a mess on a street lined with million dollar apartments. The Water Company does send crews out to fills potholes, which is creatly appreciated, but this is not enough, and is required after every rainfall. A costly process.
In any case the road needs rebuilding to include sufficient drainage and an ability to carry the heavy trucks/tractors that often use it while accessing the Water Company. I’ve heard this is a private road, but have no idea of this is true. If so, the government should require adjacent property owners to caugh up the cash and repair it! These conditions are not favorable for a country like Cayman that touts itself as the most developed in the caribbean.
What a friggin joke this guy is. Fix the damn dump Joey.
Gross inefficiency. Why are the rest of us paying faithfully, while the majority are encouraged to wait for the annual amnesty to get a free pass?
Well done Joey. Kind of emphasizes the lack of enforcement by the police, don’t it?