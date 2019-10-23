YCLA cancelled weeks after nominations

YCLA award

(CNS): The Young Caymanian Leadership Award has been cancelled for 2019, according to a statement released by the organisers. Having issued a call for nominations last month and scheduled the annual awards gala for next month, they have now said they will be refocusing on “a rebirth” and the 2020 event. There was no clear reason offered in the statement why this year’s gala has been dropped or what happened to the nominations.

The statement reads: “Through careful evaluation, the Young Caymanian Leadership Awards Board made a conscious decision to take the best attributes over the last 20 years and refocus the efforts on a rebirth that will serve the younger generation’s needs, further providing a sustainable future for leadership development and recognition in the Cayman Islands by postponing this year’s YCLA Awards Gala to 2020.”

The organisers said that they are now conducting an anonymous survey to “understand the youth’s perspective on leadership” to redefine the criteria.

See the YCLA survey here.

Related

Category: Community, Local News