WORC stops doing its own English tests

(CNS): The new agency that will be dealing with employment and work permits, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, will no longer be conducting its own English Language Tests (ELTs), from 14 October, for work permit applicants who are not native English speakers. As a corruption case involving around a dozen defendants relating to these tests continues to drag through the courts, with some immigration officials already convicted, the agency said applicants must now take the test at official centres.

Passing the test remains a requirement for work permit applications for potential employees whose first language is not English, and all workers here must have a basic understanding of the English language. But WORC will no longer carry out the tests itself. Officials said they will instead accept test results from two global providers: International English Language Test Systems (IELTS) and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC).

Testing centres for both providers can be found globally, and there is also a TOEIC testing centre in Cayman. WORC said its passing grade is at band A2. This grading is reflective of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), which identifies this grade as a basic user of English, the officials stated in a release.

Government had attempted to direct applicants to test centres some five years ago but efforts to make it mandatory were abandoned.

Meanwhile, the corruption case in which immigration officers are accused of taking an illegal payment of $600 from applicants to pass the test, regardless of their language skills, is not yet completed. While one trial ended in a mixed result, with some officers (who cannot be named as a result of a court gag order) found guilty, another prosecution was thrown out and the defendants in that case have since sought costs from the crown.

A third trial is scheduled to take place later this month.

