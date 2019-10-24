WORC agency opens for business at new location

Old Walkers building on Mary Street

(CNS): As government’s new agency responsible for all matters relating to the workforce begins to take shape, it will open for business on Monday at new offices in George Town. Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) has moved from Midtown Plaza to the old Walkers offices at Apollo House West, Mary Street, in the heart of the capital.

Announcing the move, officials asked anyone looking for work or wanting to register with the government employment office to call ahead to make an appointment. This is to ensure the officers can allocate the necessary time needed to work with individuals and help them find work.

Meanwhile, WORC services currently offered at the old immigration HQ on Elgin Avenue, opposite the Government Administration Building, such as work permit applications, will remain at that location.

WORC is supposed to be officially up and running sometime this month but the remaining legislative changes to provide for the full merger of parts of the immigration service with the labour department, such as the direction that all job vacancies in Cayman must be process through the new agency, are yet to be brought to the LA.

There has been no sign of the proposed amendments, which require a 21-day public consultation process before being debated in the parliament, which means the changes will not form part of the agenda when it meets on Monday to debate the Referendum Bill.

The merger of the law enforcement and border control arm of immigration with customs to create the new Customs and Border Control (CBC) agency saw that new body go live at the beginning of the year. But the work permit and labour side has still not come into effect. Officials said in August they were about to launch the portal JobsCayman, the critical first step in an entirely online national work placement system.

Officials said the aim is to offer a better system for Caymanians looking for work. It will ensure that, for the first time, every vacancy where the employer is seeking a work permit will be advertised and scrutinised in one place in an effort to prevent local workers from missing out and employers from manipulating the system.

Related

Category: Government Administration, Jobs, Local News, Politics