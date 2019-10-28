Woman stole $390k from bosses

(CNS): Nadia Powery (35) stole around US$370,000 in less than one year from a vacation rental firm where she worked, before going on to steal another $19,000 from a new employer after she was fired and on police bail in relation the first theft. Crown counsel Toyin Salako told a court Friday that Powery was able to take US$389,087 because of the trust her employers had placed in her. The judge also heard that she began stealing because of financial difficulties but soon went on to spend the cash on lavish shopping trips.

Powery pleaded guilty to most of the charges against her in 2017 but had disputed the amount in two counts, which delayed the progress of the case through the courts. But the amount she stole was eventually agreed earlier this year.

When Powery, who is the mother of five children, one of whom has a serious medical condition, came before the court Friday for a sentencing hearing, the full details of the crime were outlined in public for the first time.

Salako said that Powery was able to steal from her first employers, Cayman Villas, a family business, because the owners trusted her so much they gave her blank signed cheques when they were away and allowed her to deal with the general management of the finances, though she herself was not allowed to sign cheques on any of the company accounts.

Nevertheless, she was able to use her trusted position to transfer money to pay her own bills, forge her employer’s signature and make electronic payments to her friends and family, who withdrew the money and gave it to her.

When her employers finally realised that someone was stealing large sums from the company, they began paying attention. In November 2016 cash from a vacation rental was not showing up in the account, so they called Powery into the office for an explanation.

At first she said the property had been rented to some of her friends and they had failed to pay the bill but that she would pay it back. But when she failed to do that and was asked if she had made cheques out to her fiancé, she admitted that she had, as well as other cheques to other people. As a result she was fired and a police investigation was opened.

While on bail as that inquiry progressed, Powery secured a new job with Saxon but failed to tell the company that she was under investigation for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her previous boss. But within just a few months she stole over $19,000 from the insurance company by reversing payments.

Powery would take a payment from a customer, log it into the account and give them a receipt for the amount paid. But she would then cancel that payment and make a new one that was slightly less, pocketing the difference. She did this more than 160 times before a customer complained and the theft was exposed.

Salako listed a number of aggravating factors in the case for the judge to consider as she deliberates on the sentence, including that Powery’s theft was sophisticated, planned and highly profitable for her; she had abused a position of trust, implicated others and committed offenses while on bail.

The crown prosecutor pointed out that this type of employee theft is increasingly prevalent and such offences undermine the entire financial services sector.

But speaking on her behalf, defence attorney Richard Barton told the court that the crime actually lacked sophistication and it was clear she was bound to get caught. He said the crime had begun because Powery, who has had a difficult life and had overcome serious abuse at the hands of the father of her eldest children, was in genuine financial need.

Barton pointed to the ongoing medical costs for one of her children, who has a lifelong health condition, and the battle she had keeping up with family expenses.

But he also revealed that while the deception had begun because of need, it soon turned to lavish spending. He accepted, too, that his client had caused “consequential financial harm”, especially to her first employers.

But he argued that until this crime, she had been a woman of good character who had always worked to support her children, despite suffering from depression and anxiety and dealing with a history of abuse. He said she was extremely remorseful and very disappointed in herself, as he urged the judge not to jail Powery for a long period and to consider the impact it would have on her children.

After listening to the submissions, Justice Marlene Carter said she would need time to consider the appropriate term and would deliver her decision next month.

