Warning issued over fake warning

(CNS) Government officials from several different agencies have issued a warning to the public about a fake warning circulating on WhatsApp claiming that people were being robbed by people posing as census surveyors with fake IDs. The finance and home affairs ministries and the police said the hoax warning circulating on WhatsApp was entirely unsubstantiated and there had been no reports of any robbery victims.

A virtually identical scam has been circulating internationally via mobile and social media for several years, officials said, adding that this hoax scam warning has surfaced again last month.

The public is being urged not to continue circulating the fake warning and said the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit will issue formal notices whenever a real scam or crime concern emerges.

The Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) is, however, currently conducting a pilot census in tandem with the Fall Labour Force Survey. Field surveyors carry multiple forms of official identification from ESO and have no need to see identification of those asked to take part.

Anyone with concerns about the identity of someone who approaches their door should request identification and, if needed, contact their local police station. As always, people should contact 911 if they feel they are in immediate danger. Anyone with questions about the pre-census surveys can contact the ESO hotline at 516-3329.

