Dart’s vendor huts for 7MB revealed

Vendor units for Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Dart has confirmed that pictures posted on social media recently of brightly coloured but very small huts are indeed their new vendor units for the Seven Mile Beach revamp project. Responding to CNS enquiries about the new kiosks, Dart officials said that they were designed to meet government specifications and to help with the management of commercial activity at the public beach. Dart has been working on upgrading the beach area as part of the agreement the developer signed with government.

“The $3million project undertaken by Dart to enhance the recreational areas at Seven Mile Public Beach was included in the Third Amendment to the National Roads Authority Agreement between the Cayman Islands Government and Dart,” A spokesperson for the islands’ largest investor told CNS in response to our enquiries.

“The Vendor Village was designed to facilitate the Public Lands Commission (PLC) in its role managing commercial activity on Public Beach and maintaining prescriptive rights to beach access. The government specified the basic design requirements of the vendor kiosks and Dart was responsible for their construction.

“The kiosks are intended to function as a point of sale complete with the necessary electrical infrastructure, rather than as storage, and can be opened up to allow vendors to utilise the sides as display space if required.”

Government made a decision to allow controlled vending at Seven Mile Public Beach because of the number of people who were using the popular spot to carry out a range of, in many cases, unlicensed and often unregulated commercial activists, from beach chair rental to food sales.

