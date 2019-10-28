Teenagers arrested over one of two GT stabbings

Sky Lounge, George Town

(CNS): Two 19-year-old men were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after one of two stabbings outside George Town bars within one hour of each other. Police were first called to the Sky Lounge bar on Mary Street at around 3:30am in response to a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times after an altercation with several other men inside the bar. He was taken to hospital by car, where he remains being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, at around 4:20am, the police were dispatched to the Baleadas bar and restaurant on Shedden Road, where another man had been stabbed during a fight outside that bar. He was also taken to hospital by car, where he was treated and released. Shortly afterwards, police officers arrested two 19-year-old men from West Bay on suspicion of affray and assault GBH in relation to that stabbing.

One of the men has been released with no further action while the second has been granted bail as the investigations continue. Police have not said whether or not the incidents may have been connected and no arrests have been made relating to the incident outside the Sky Lounge.

Both incidents are under investigation and anyone who may have seen or has any information about either of the stabbings is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or on the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

