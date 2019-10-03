Teen activists ask cruise partners to stop project

Protect Our Future with Verdant Isle representatives

(CNS): The young activists from Protect Our Future made it clear to the cruise line partners in the Verdant Isle consortium this week that the planned berthing development should not happen because of the environmental destruction it will cause. Handing over a petition with more than 200,000 names from many tens of thousands of visitors and others supporting the local opposition to the project, the students stressed that these threatened reefs are critical to their future.

The group of young people explained who they are and that the goal of Protect Our Future is to maintain sustainability in Cayman and protect the beaches, reefs and the marine environment. Speaking directly to the president of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Michael Bayley, who has adopted the role of chief spokesperson for the consortium, the students said the reefs are what makes Cayman a world renowned destination.

Ben Somerville (16) said that while Protect our Future appreciates the potential benefit and profit for some in Cayman who stand to gain from the cruise berthing facility, he said that “our organisation strongly believes that based upon available research, the economic benefits are far outweighed by the negative consequences to the environment”.

He said Cayman is recognised globally for the beauty of its waters and surrounding marine life, so the proposal to remove around 68,000 square metres of seabed would be detrimental to local marine ecosystems. Somerville also noted that the sediment would kill even more reefs over time.

“Water visibility and clarity will be reduced materially,” he reminded the cruise partners. “With such large amounts of sediment being disturbed, surrounding waters will visually become ‘cloudy’, becoming less appealing to incoming tourists off the cruise ships, but more importantly divers,” he added, stressing the importance of scuba diving to the local tourism product.

He noted the threat to the “pristine visibility of the local waters, marine ecosystems teeming with life”, as well as more than twelve dive sites that will be impacted in George Town Harbour, including several popular ‘wreck’ dives.

The young activists are not convinced by Verdant Isles’ claims that the coral relocation is going to be a great success, pointing to the inconsistencies surrounding efforts to move reefs and how their loss has global significance.

“Such a large removal of reef will only add to the global problem. We cannot simply stand by and watch yet another unsustainable project be passed,” Sommerville said, as he made it clear the young activists will press on with their campaign against the proposed berthing facility.

His school colleague, Dejea Lyons (16), pointed to the cultural significance of Cayman’s seas. “Building this port takes away our history and the tales that have been told, but it also takes away the tales that can be told,” she said. She said that, like many young people, POF was also worried about climate change.

“As an island, we must ensure that the environment does not take a back seat to the quest for short term economic benefit,” she warned. “Protect Our Future believes, as evidenced by the petition signed by over 5,000 people of the Cayman Islands forcing a referendum on the cruise berthing facility, that the people of the Cayman Islands care about their environment.

The students pressed home the point that destroying historical sites and reefs so a few more tourists can step off a boat onto our shores for a few hours not only flies in the face of the National Conservation Law but also contradicts Royal Caribbean’s own claims about their desire to protect the environment.

The POF members intend to press on with the online petition, which is not just open to locals but everyone around the world who loves Cayman. In the last week alone another 30,000 signatures were added from visitors and supporters who are standing with the people of the Cayman Islands against plans to dredge the reefs for the port.

See the petition here

