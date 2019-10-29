Suspected dengue cases under review

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): Public health officials have said that more samples of suspected cases of dengue fever have been sent to the regional lab in Trinidad for testing and they are urging the public to take precautions against the Aedes aegypti mosquito bites. So far, there are six confirmed cases — three patients who were infected overseas and another three who appear to be victims of local transmission.

An update on confirmed cases is expected Friday. In the meantime people are advised to protect themselves from dengue by getting rid of standing water in containers around homes, avoid going outside at times of mosquito activity, wear long-sleeves and pants, wear repellent and close or screen windows.

