Suspect jewel thief arrested

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the attempted jewel heist at a store in downtown George Town on Monday. Police said the man is currently in police custody as their investigations continue into the incident. He is accused of being one of two men who tried to make off with valuables from the Caribbean Jewellers store on Edward Street but were stopped by the clerk.

The two men had asked to look at and try on several pieces of jewellery. As they did, they tried to distract the member of staff but she became suspicious as one of the men tried to leave with the jewellery and locked the door. In the end, the men managed to get the door open but left empty handed.

