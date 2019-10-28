2nd suspect arrested, 1st bailed in foiled jewel theft

Caribbean Jewellers, George Town

(CNS): Police have arrested a second man in connection with an attempted jewel heist at a downtown jewellery store last week in George Town. The suspect, who is from West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently in custody as investigations continue. But a 24-year-old man, also from West Bay, who was arrested last week has been bailed. No one has yet been charged for the attempted jewel snatch.

Two men were caught on CCTV trying to steal jewellery as they attempted to distract the store clerk. However, they were thwarted in their efforts by the member of staff, who became suspicious of their behaviour and locked them in. Although they did manage to unlock the door and make their escape, the would-be thieves left empty handed.

Category: Crime, Police