Stay-over success outweighs cruise decline

(CNS): A close look at the statistics published by the Department of Tourism indicates that the drop in cruise number arrivals this year is far outweighed by the significant increase in overnight guests, who spend much more than cruisers and distribute that spend more widely across the entire tourism sector. The numbers show that at the end of August, stay-over visitors were up over 10% while cruise visitors had fallen by just 6%, meaning that Cayman’s tourism sector is still on track for the best year ever.

The fall in cruise numbers is largely due to the fact that many of the destinations that were made inaccessible to ships following hurricanes Irma and Marie in 2017 have opened for business once again. But this drop has had no significant economic impact on tourism related businesses, as the money being spent by overnight guests has more than replaced the missing cash from cruisers last year.

Overnight guests outweigh the spend by well over three to one.

The cruise decline would need to reach record breaking lows before the overall money being earned in tourism would begin to noticeably decline. Last year stay-over guests spent over $680 million in the Cayman Islands, while four times as many cruises spent just $200 million.

The loss to the economy of three cruise passengers can be made up and surpassed by just one overnight guest each day, and given the successful work of the tourism marketing department, there is no sign of things slowing down.

As a result, one of the major criticisms that has been pointed at government by the opponents of the cruise pier project has been its potentially negative effect on the overnight market and the misleading claims that huge parts of the tourism sector are dependent only on cruise visitors.

Every single person working in tourism can cater to guests who arrive in Cayman by either ship or plane. Taxi drivers and tour operators are not confined to ferry one or the other; they have access to all guests. Restaurants serve everyone, and those who fly into George Town are just as welcome at all of Cayman’s attractions as those who sail in.

As government continues to justify the proposal for the controversial cruise berthing facility as a way of saving some 4,000 jobs the premier, the tourism minister and others supporting the project fail to tell the public that none of these individuals are working exclusively in cruise tourism. All these workers also serve the wants and desires of stay-over tourists and many of them are work permit holders.

Tourism jobs are just that: they are not exclusively dependent on cruise tourists and government is misleading the public by the way they present the numbers.

But the point is that excessive cruise tourism numbers can have a negative impact on overnight guests but not vice versa. Increasing visitors to unmanageable numbers leads to overcrowding and pressure on Grand Cayman’s limited attractions and infrastructure, so the proposed project risks killing off businesses that provide a service to both sets of tourists.

The loss of harbour front watersports operators and other small businesses will be compounded by the loss of 20 acres of pristine coral reef that boosts these waterfront operators, as well as the bars where thirsty divers go after their underwater adventures.

The increase in cruise passenger numbers and the impact that will have on overnight guest attractions may also put off visitors who have no desire to fight their way through the kind of crowds they came to Cayman to get away from.

The risk posed to Cayman’s environment, the threat to overnight visitor business and the pressure on our roads and wider infrastructure, not to mention the price tag, which will come from the public purse in the long run, for what appears to be no real benefit to anyone other than a handful of downtown merchants is why many people have major concerns about the project.

It’s hard to see why government is willing to take such a significant risk for so little gain.

And it is this that has created further opposition to the project. Much of the general public simply doesn’t trust government’s justifications. Many people believe that the real reason for the government’s steadfast support, at apparently any cost, remains hidden. Whatever that hidden agenda is, it is very unlikely to be revealed before Cayman gets to vote on this project in the country’s first people-initiated referendum — if ever.

Voters will therefore continue to speculate on the real reason why this government appears to be taking its enormous gamble with Cayman’s tourism product and exactly what happens when it loses.

Category: Analysis, Viewpoint