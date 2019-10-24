Speaker calls port opponents ‘rascals’

McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the House

(CNS): The Legislative Assembly Speaker has again weighed in on a sensitive political issue, despite the impartiality that is supposed to come with the job as the referee between government and opposition. Posting on social media Wednesday, McKeeva Bush said that some of the “mean ones” that don’t support the cruise port project were “rascals”, as he engaged in a comment exchange about the government’s proposal and next week’s job fair.

A long time supporter of cruise piers, Bush has, however, often said that he believes that the North Sound would provide a better safe harbour for a port. But with many of his constituents in West Bay opposed to that idea during the last election, he campaigned against the original proposal, which government is now pursuing with some design changes.

Bush, who now backs the project, said that the cruise opponents who have criticised government for not creating jobs were now criticising the job fair. He said that if the public votes ‘no’ in the referendum, the opportunities associated with this project that he believes are on offer would be lost.

“Surely if voters say no to the improved facilities then there won’t be those opportunities there,” he wrote. “But why can anyone complain that the developer is making the public aware that here are the benefits which they ask for and some say will not exist. I support the proposed enhanced facilities. It is needed now it will be good for Cayman when and if completed and it will enhance our tourism product in the future.”

Despite his previous positions, he went on to say that to do it anywhere else there would be “much more damage and impact on the marine environment”, as he pointed to George Town being Cayman’s only harbour. “It is the harbour of Grand Cayman. It is not a marine park,” he said.

The marine park in George Town Harbour

However parts of the harbour are, indeed, designated as a marine park.

Home to multiple acres of coral reef, including endangered species, twenty acres of which is under threat from the project, the harbour also has a number of historic and culturally significant wrecks.

In his interaction Bush admitted that “at the end of the day there will be cost to the country but the value to Caymanians over the years will outstrip cost”, he said, adding that those opposing the project wanted to be elected. The speaker accused the anti-port campaign of “throwing very conceivable red herring” in their efforts to persuade people not to support the project.

Bush repeatedly said that Cayman must upgrade the port but offered no facts or substantial justification for that position.

