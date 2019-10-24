Speaker calls port opponents ‘rascals’
(CNS): The Legislative Assembly Speaker has again weighed in on a sensitive political issue, despite the impartiality that is supposed to come with the job as the referee between government and opposition. Posting on social media Wednesday, McKeeva Bush said that some of the “mean ones” that don’t support the cruise port project were “rascals”, as he engaged in a comment exchange about the government’s proposal and next week’s job fair.
A long time supporter of cruise piers, Bush has, however, often said that he believes that the North Sound would provide a better safe harbour for a port. But with many of his constituents in West Bay opposed to that idea during the last election, he campaigned against the original proposal, which government is now pursuing with some design changes.
Bush, who now backs the project, said that the cruise opponents who have criticised government for not creating jobs were now criticising the job fair. He said that if the public votes ‘no’ in the referendum, the opportunities associated with this project that he believes are on offer would be lost.
“Surely if voters say no to the improved facilities then there won’t be those opportunities there,” he wrote. “But why can anyone complain that the developer is making the public aware that here are the benefits which they ask for and some say will not exist. I support the proposed enhanced facilities. It is needed now it will be good for Cayman when and if completed and it will enhance our tourism product in the future.”
Despite his previous positions, he went on to say that to do it anywhere else there would be “much more damage and impact on the marine environment”, as he pointed to George Town being Cayman’s only harbour. “It is the harbour of Grand Cayman. It is not a marine park,” he said.
However parts of the harbour are, indeed, designated as a marine park.
Home to multiple acres of coral reef, including endangered species, twenty acres of which is under threat from the project, the harbour also has a number of historic and culturally significant wrecks.
In his interaction Bush admitted that “at the end of the day there will be cost to the country but the value to Caymanians over the years will outstrip cost”, he said, adding that those opposing the project wanted to be elected. The speaker accused the anti-port campaign of “throwing very conceivable red herring” in their efforts to persuade people not to support the project.
Bush repeatedly said that Cayman must upgrade the port but offered no facts or substantial justification for that position.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Mac is the one voice of reason the truly gets to the needs of his constituents.
Only one scallywag in this equation. Can somebody load solitaire back on his government-issued PC?
So if we are Rascals what does that make him? I think some other posters summed that up quite well already. Please for the love of these once great, idyllic islands don’t vote for this buffoon in 2021.
Wow. How did this guy get a job like that???
The trifecta of Mckeewa Moses and Alden have turned the ppm into the new udp.
The only thing worse than McKeeva in Cayman politics is Alden as Premier
Well we know he cannot be trusted. Big Mac just gave the port project the kiss of death
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
The Speaker is a disgrace and does not understand the definition of impartiality. He should just hush and stay off social media.
The Speaker and the Premier are killing the port every time they open their mouths. Cayman needs to vote all these dinosaurs out of office including yes men selling out Cayman
If McKeeva Bush and Alden McLaughlin can support the dock project without providing all facts to the public that is good enough reason for the rest of us to VOTE NO
caymanians elect this type of buffoon….you deserve what you get.
and to think that the most successful and most educated in our society are prevented from running for office……zzzzzzzzzzz.
welcome to wonderland.
Maybe we can get a few ships to overnight and open their casinos and give Mac the government credit card to gamble with again and then he will be happy.!!
I honestly hope that this is Bush’s and Alden’s last terms.
Rascal, red herring sounds like the unity government. ..
This is the only time in history that i have agreed with Bush.
Need to throw this bush away for good.
As always every utterance out of his mouth is an embarrassment to these islands, to our people and surely must have people wondering exactly why we let a man who couldn’t even finish highschool become Premier and the now chair of the legislature
The only thing worse than having him incessantly flap his jaws here, is constantly sending him overseas to embarrass us abroad
The only good thing about the man becoming speaker is that he was meant to do all his speaking in the LA and be quiet everywhere else, but the clown can’t even get that right
I’m ready for West Bay to secede at this point, you lot can keep that foolishness in house,
The rest of us have sense the CDP couldn’t find their way to electoral success out outside of west bay with two hands and a map
I.d.i.o.t.