SMB sand conveyor drain

Courtney Platt writes: While studying marine biology in college, the main point I learned about marine sediment transport is its fluidity. When I was piloting Cayman’s deep subs in George Town Harbour, the scariest moments were the occasional, massive silt clouds that would spill over the wall. They descended upon the sub, suddenly carrying us downward in zero visibility under a hundred yards of falling sand. Tremendous volumes of sand regularly slip off the reef shelf, never to return.

According to two respected old salts, Bob Soto and Kem Jackson, we will theoretically lose sand faster from Seven Mile Beach by deepening the spill-way, which I also believe plausible and which is consistent with Seymour’s report quoted in government’s rebuttal to CCMI.

Seymour concludes: “At the south end, there is no transport into the system because it is the end of the line. As a result, the beach begins to disappear, beginning from the south and working northward.” Seymour assumes that because the harbour is at the end of the line for sand transport and not the origin, that what happens there is of no consequence to SMB. And yet, he points out that the sand begins to disappear from south to north! This makes the harbour the main exit point over the wall for sand moving south from SMB. It’s the drain!

Severely depleted from extremely common to very rare, two of our largest squab (Rainbow Parrotfish and Midnight Parrotfish) thrill visitor Stacy Frank on the stern of the Kittiwake (Photo by Courtney Platt, click to enlarge)

Physics suggests that creating a pit on the edge of the spill-way and then stirring the sand in that newly enhanced drain basin with ships’ thrusters could only accelerate the sand loss there. The resulting cascade effect could reach all the way back to the beaches from whence it came. It would certainly affect the volume of sand returning north from the harbour in the summer.

Sand acts like a liquid, always seeking the lowest point. It will inexorably flow into and toward the pit if we dredge the harbour from its current 20-40′ sloping depth down to the desired working depth. It would certainly affect the volume of sand returning north from the harbour in the summer.

Though the annual net shift is to the south, we have long known that the sand moves south in the winter and back north to a lesser degree in the summer. Any sand that might normally shift back north past the pit will be effectively cut off right there, ending the seasonal resupply from Jackson Point. This doesn’t look good, especially for the southern end of SMB, where it would be felt first. It’s a very reasonable theory worth serious consideration before dredging the harbor.

We have already done great harm to SMB by building too close to the sea and not on stilts, creating energy reflectors that back-wash sand off the beach and according to Seymour, eventually down to the harbor and over the drop-off. Numerous sand chutes also spill off the wall all along the way.

At the same time that we constantly lose uncounted tons of sand we have also alarmingly reduced, and continue to reduce, the major producers of sand… our big parrotfish (squab). A recent study by the University of Exeter in the Maldives found that over 80% of all new sand there actually is parrotfish poop.

We know we already have a problem. SMB is visibly shrinking. I believe we need more stilts and/or greater set-backs in shoreline planning and we need to let the parrotfish recover through regulation and public education. Add the fact that live hard coral coverage has dropped from 80% to 20% and SMB looks to be in serious trouble.

There is hope if we care enough. Given enough political will, we can change our destructive behaviour. Are we willing to learn and change? Build smarter? Protect our parrotfish? Ready to support and listen to marine biologists? Having said this, is it wise to risk adding yet another detriment to SMB’s precious gift by enlarging the drain at the south end of the sand conveyor?

Good stewards do not wantonly destroy God’s gifts of renewable natural resources in exchange for concrete. Want a murky parking lot instead of coral reefs in clear water? Those of us who have spent a lot of time looking at this have many legitimate, serious concerns and not just for the harbour itself or the sand on SMB.

This plan seems to be heavily weighted in red ink. If you are a registered voter, you owe it to yourself and to Cayman to learn about that ink and then get out and vote your conscience for Cayman’s future. Be sure to secure and deliver an absentee ballot if you will be away on vacation or are living off-island.

The referendum vote has been set for 19th December, 2019. Because the bar is 50% of all registered voters, every failure to vote is by default a yes vote for the port.

