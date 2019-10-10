The port: sifting through the political weeds

101 writes: With only ten weeks before Cayman’s historic referendum vote on the proposed cruise berthing facility, there is little balance in the information available to the general public. The government has been inept at informing the people (part of the reason for the referendum’s success), and even with the date set for the vote on December 19th, CIG and its advisors remains lethargic at best and incompetent at worse in responding in a timely manner with any information for voters on why they still think this infrastructure enhancement is a good idea.

The result is a ‘debate’ which is 99% dominated by the opponents and with far too much politics in its content. A vote in this context risks meaning that our historic democratic moment is reduced to being too similar to our general elections, where politicians drum up populist/emotive sentiments among voters, who then vote with very few facts in mind. That result would be great for whichever side ‘wins’ but it would be a waste of the country’s first people’s referendum on such an important issue.

As a guide through the weeds of populist statements, dogma and ‘politricks’ on both side, these are some of the key arguments for and against the port:

Arguments against the Port:

1. It causes significant damage to our natural environment. This includes the destruction of several established dive sites which our tourism industry depends on. Our environment is our most important asset and we must do whatever we need to do to protect it.

2. Cayman does not need cruise berthing piers to sustain or grow our cruise tourism industry because we continue to see a growth in cruise tourist visitors without such piers. Statistics from the government’s own official sources shows a growth in tourism over the past year.

3. The country cannot afford the financial costs of the port project. The costs borne by the government involves public money so it is a cost and tax on the people. The government has incorrectly stated that the project will impose no costs on the people.

4. The cruise tourism sector does not provide a material benefit to the Cayman Islands economy due to relatively low spend per person compared to a much higher economic benefit from air arrival tourists. We are already doing very well with our financial services industry and our air arrivals tourism sector continues to do extremely well. Therefore, the financial and environmental costs outweigh the economic benefits.

5. Neither the George Town area nor the various tourism attractions, such as Stingray City, can handle the capacity challenges created by the increase in cruise tourists arriving on island.

Arguments for the Port:

1. The original plans have changed and the dredging initially planned has been reduced by more than 30%. Despite a statement from the CCMI, the developers will use an innovative scientific approach to ensure that the coral relocation has a very high chance of success. The developers and the government will strike an appropriate balance to ensure the construction of the port is environmentally sustainable.

2. Cruise tourism peak time is in the summer months. Several of the larger ships do not currently stop in Cayman during the summer months because of the lack of a berthing facility. The Cayman Islands would benefit from a growth in cruise tourism if those ships add Cayman to their itinerary during those months as well as at other times in the year. A percentage of cruise visitors return to Cayman as air arrival tourists, so the two tourism sectors are complementary.

3. The port deal will involve funds coming from the public purse to support the project in the form of a per person head tax of just over $2. But given the net increase in cruise tourists, the overall revenues to the government will increase, even though the tax per head will be deducted from each person. Therefore, the net impact is projected to be no costs to the government because it will obtain more additional revenues from the extra passengers than it will pay in the per head tax. In addition, it is not unusual for a country to pay for its infrastructure needs from public funds. That’s still one of the primary methods of infrastructure financing.

4. The Cayman Islands has only two primary economic sectors: tourism and financial services. Financial services remains under constant global threat and tourism needs to be both grown as well as become more diversified. Seeking to grow cruise tourism and further diversify our tourism industry as a whole will mean a positive benefit to the country in the form of additional jobs and opportunities.

5. The increase in arrivals will be spread throughout several months and the new terminal will allow for improved management of tourist traffic. Therefore, the increased numbers in arrivals will be manageable.

Summary:

These arguments for and against the port can be supported by both sides with additional information. The challenge with voters gaining a more accurate understanding of the arguments is that both sides are resorting to tactics similar to a general election campaign instead of using facts for us to properly consider the pros/cons of the proposed port.

This referendum should not be hijacked by incumbents or political hopefuls who are very squarely focused on the 2021 General Elections. For the government, winning means showing they can secure support for a project of national interest and campaigning on their success next year.

For the incumbent and potential politicians driving the opposition against the port, winning means demonstrating that the people, by voting against a major project proposed by the government, are in effect voting against the government. This success, fought on the backs of ordinary folks, will also be used to further the political campaign strategy of these opposing politicians.

Either way, this is more of a political game than a public interest debate for these stakeholders. For the people, however, the port is a serious matter. There are valid arguments on both sides, but we all need to navigate the twisting of the truth and see through the political motivations to find our answers.

Good luck, whichever way you vote, on December 19th.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint