Sentence suspended for local musician

(CNS); Popular country music performer Dexter Bodden (61) will not be going to prison after a judge suspended the 20-month sentence he received for a conviction for wounding. The local entertainer had pleaded guilty to the charge following an incident back in 2016, when he woke up and found a man in his truck outside his home who he believed was trying to steal it. In what Bodden accepted was an excessive response, he attacked the would-be thief with a machete, causing him serious injuries.

As Justice Marlene Carter handed down her decision on Friday, she said that, given all of the circumstances, from Bodden’s genuine remorse to the high esteem in which he is held by many referees, even though the conviction was for a serious offence, it was appropriate to suspend the sentence. She said Bodden was described as having integrity and was “a credit to society”.

However, she ordered Bodden to attend an anger management programme and set out a payment plan for him to pay half of the medical fees that the intruder had incurred as a result of the injuries he sustained.

From the moment of his arrest Bodden had admitted he had gone too far and regretted his actions, but he said he was angry, having being burgled several times before. The police did not initially charge him for the assault.

However, several months later Bodden himself was shot, sustaining a life-threatening injury. When he recovered and asked the police about how that inquiry was progressing, he was charged with the assault on the man.

While no one has ever been charged in the case, the man whom Bodden assaulted was arrested and remains on police bail as a suspect in the case.

