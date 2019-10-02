Sea level rise threat growing, says UN

(CNS): In its latest report on the impact of climate change on the world, a UN panel laid bare the severe risk to coastal cities and low-lying islands from the sea, which is rising faster than scientists have ever predicted. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said the threat to hundreds of millions of people from the acceleration in the rate that sea levels are rising is due to a combination of melting ice in the polar regions and ocean expansion caused by warmer water.

While other elements of climate change, such as increasingly intense storms, potential drought and coral bleaching, are going to impact Cayman, sea level rise is perhaps one of the biggest threats to these islands. The impact on coastal property, the erosion of our beaches and increased flooding will wreak havoc in the next few decades.

Researchers have warned that extreme floods, the likes of which have historically only occurred once per century, are likely to happen at least once per year by 2050 in many regions, especially the tropics, even if global warming is limited to 1.5°C — and that remains a big ‘if’. Despite pledges from world leaders to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is still rising.

Global warming has already reached 1°C above pre-industrial levels, with overwhelming evidence that this is resulting in profound consequences for ecosystems and people. The ocean is warmer, more acidic and less productive. While the sea level has risen globally by around 15cm during the 20th century, it is currently rising more than twice as fast — 3.6mm per year — and accelerating, the report showed.

Sea levels will continue to rise for centuries. It could rise around 30-60cm by 2100 even if greenhouse gas emissions are sharply reduced and global warming is limited to well below 2°C. But if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, it could rise by around 60-110cm.

The IPCC Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate provides new evidence for the benefits of limiting global warming to the lowest possible level. The report outlines climate-related risks and challenges that people around the world are exposed to today and that future generations will face.

“The world’s ocean and cryosphere have been ‘taking the heat’ from climate change for decades, and consequences for nature and humanity are sweeping and severe,” said Ko Barrett, Vice-Chair of the IPCC. “The rapid changes to the ocean and the frozen parts of our planet are forcing people from coastal cities to remote Arctic communities to fundamentally alter their ways of life,” she added.

Related

Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature