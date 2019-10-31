Savannah primary fails another inspection

Savannah Primary classroom

(CNS): Inspectors found that insufficient progress had been made at Savannah Primary School when they returned for a follow-through inspection this month, after the school was graded ‘weak’ back in February. The inspectors had made six major recommendations to help elevate standards in teaching and students’ achievement in all year groups in English, maths and science. But with little improvement in the majority of the problem areas, the school was graded ‘weak’ once again.

Inspectors acknowledged that at the start of this academic year in August, a new principal and deputy were appointed and the school has introduced the island-wide revised curriculum.

But the report outlined the problems in the school with the standard of teaching.

“There had been no significant improvement in the quality of teaching overall since the last inspection,” the inspectors stated. “Around one third of the lessons observed by inspectors were judged to be weak. An important area requiring improvement was classroom and behaviour management. Inspectors noted low-level misbehaviour by students in too many lessons and this distracted other students and adversely affected the pace of lessons.”

Overall, they found the quality of teaching was too variable, and while a minority of lessons were judged to be ‘good’, especially in the Reception class, there were too many examples of lessons that were poor.

In general, the inspectors said standards of achievement in reading, writing, mathematics and science remained weak and only around half of the students achieved at the expected levels with too few students making the required progress.

See the report on the OES website or in the CNS Library

