Savannah primary fails another inspection
(CNS): Inspectors found that insufficient progress had been made at Savannah Primary School when they returned for a follow-through inspection this month, after the school was graded ‘weak’ back in February. The inspectors had made six major recommendations to help elevate standards in teaching and students’ achievement in all year groups in English, maths and science. But with little improvement in the majority of the problem areas, the school was graded ‘weak’ once again.
Inspectors acknowledged that at the start of this academic year in August, a new principal and deputy were appointed and the school has introduced the island-wide revised curriculum.
But the report outlined the problems in the school with the standard of teaching.
“There had been no significant improvement in the quality of teaching overall since the last inspection,” the inspectors stated. “Around one third of the lessons observed by inspectors were judged to be weak. An important area requiring improvement was classroom and behaviour management. Inspectors noted low-level misbehaviour by students in too many lessons and this distracted other students and adversely affected the pace of lessons.”
Overall, they found the quality of teaching was too variable, and while a minority of lessons were judged to be ‘good’, especially in the Reception class, there were too many examples of lessons that were poor.
In general, the inspectors said standards of achievement in reading, writing, mathematics and science remained weak and only around half of the students achieved at the expected levels with too few students making the required progress.
See the report on the OES website or in the CNS Library
Category: Education, Government oversight, Local News, Politics
I hope Julianna and Anthony will put as much effort into addressing this situation as they did for gay marriage….but I doubt it…
Give the teachers another raise.
Do educators even notice children’s posture at their desks? Are those desks too large? School nurses, are you aware of the problem? Hello?!??
The Unknown History of Posture Training in Public Schools 1913-1950
http://thepowerofposture.net/the-unknown-history-of-posture-training-in-public-schools-1913-1950/
How pupils at school in China write with good posture. https://www.scmp.com/video/china/3033584/how-pupils-school-china-write-good-posture
Why don’t we just get teachers from the UK, US or Barbados. They seem to be doing well. Before you say they don’t understand the culture, maybe we need a cultural change when it comes to education.
#worldclass