Road work aims to tackle traffic jams

Roadworks on Selkirk Drive

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has begun work in the Red Bay area of George Town on several different roads in a bid to tackle the mounting traffic congestion in the mornings and evenings at the bottle necks there. Work is underway to create a third lane at the Grand Harbour Roundabout, which will be constructed inside the two existing lanes to become a temporary filter lane for traffic entering the roundabout from South Sound Road, officials said.

In the longer term it will help traffic flow in both directions between the roundabout at King’s Sports Centre and the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout.

A new traffic pattern allowing for two full lanes of travel westbound, from Mangrove Avenue to Admirals Ave, has been implemented on Shamrock Road. This additional lane is designed to improve traffic flow for the Prospect area. A central lane has also been added to improve entry and exit to the schools in that area.

Work to expand the Red Bay Roundabout to three lanes started last week and officials said this increased capacity will help with traffic flow to and from the Eastern Districts. This work is expected to be finished in December.

Work to increase Rex Crighton Boulevard from two to four lanes is also underway to add capacity, with the aim of shortening the traffic queues that develop at this location in the morning commute. The CTMH roundabout will also be upgraded to ease the traffic volumes in the area.

Along Selkirk Drive the NRA is also upgrading the subdivision road, with paving due to take place in the first week of November.

The roadworks are happening in conjunction with various traffic diversions being managed by the RCIPS in the Grand Harbour-Red Bay areas.

Police also began closing Anton Bodden Drive to westbound traffic during the morning hours on Monday, which they will be monitoring this week for impact on traffic loads. The closure will be in place between 6am and 8am weekdays, barring traffic travelling westward along Bodden Town Road, towards George Town, from turning onto that road, allowing only local access. However, Eastbound traffic is unaffected.

Meanwhile, unrelated to the eastern commute congestion problems, the NRA has begun paving Oak Mill Street in the Windsor Park area of George Town. The work is expected to last three days and residents are asked to keep vehicles of the road shoulder to allow the heavy equipment through and for drivers to watch for traffic directions.

The NRA apologised for the inconvenience all of the work may cause and urged drivers to be alert to changes in traffic flow, adding that they would continue to alert the public to ongoing work.

For more information about the roadworks, please contact the NRA on 946-7780 or email nra@nra.ky

