Public officer arrested by ACC cops

(CNS): A 38-year-old woman from Prospect was arrested yesterday by Anti-Corruption Commission investigators with support from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service in connection with an ongoing but undisclosed probe. The woman, who is a public officer, was arrested on suspicion of committing breach of trust, contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law. She was detained for questioning and then released on bail, officials said in a short release.

The ACC is currently engaged in a number of corruption inquiries dealing with complaints relating to a number of government departments, as well as the investigation into the Cayman Island Football Association.

There was no indication from the commission in the short release about this arrest which investigation this relates to.

