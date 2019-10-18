Primary school makes some progress, say inspectors

(CNS): After the third follow-through inspection at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School in West Bay, inspectors found that the school had finally made satisfactory progress on most of the 16 recommendations made some five years ago. Inspectors said progress was ‘satisfactory’ in most areas but that students’ achievement across all year groups in English and maths remained well below expected standards.

The school will now join the usual cycle of inspections and will be revisited by the Office of Education Standards inspectors later in the current academic year. While the school improved enough to rate it as ‘satisfactory’ overall, it managed only ‘weak’ or ‘satisfactory’ grades on the progress, failing to make good progress on any of the recommendations.

“Assessments conducted towards the end of the last academic year indicated that students’ progress in English and mathematics was weak,” the report found. “Only around half of the students made expected progress and attainment levels in writing and mathematics had declined from the previous year.”

Just a quarter of students achieved at the expected level in maths by the end of Year 6 and less than half of the students at the end of the primary years had achieved the expected level in writing.

“In all three areas of the curriculum, students’ results in 2018-19 at Year 6 were below the national average and significantly below international standards,” inspectors said.

