Premier walks back remark on voters staying home

Premier Alden McLaughlin debates the Referendum Bill as Deputy Governor Franz Manderson looks on, 28 October 2019

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin had a change of heart Monday, as he presented the draft Referendum Bill on the cruise project and urged people to vote ‘yes’, having previously said there was no need to go to the polls if they were in support. Opening the debate in the Legislative Assembly, he delivered a mixed message, saying that he admired the spirited activism of those involved in the petition for the vote but then launched a scathing attack on the Cruise Port Referendum campaign.

McLaughlin defended the government’s position and the process of the referendum, but while he justified the question, the date, the decision to allow liquor to be sold on voting day and the disenfranchisement of new voters, he avoided any mention of concerns about campaign finance.

But he did take a new position on voting, as he urged people who support the project to go out and show that the country was behind the government’s policy to develop both cruise berthing and cargo facilities.

Sponsored Ad

He denied saying that he had told people to stay home, despite public comments made earlier this month that there was no need for people to go to the polls if they supported the project because that would count in the ‘yes’ column anyway. At the time he also predicted a low turnout.

But speaking in the LA Monday, he took a different stance and said the majority of Caymanians, like his government members, believed in the project and that the referendum would “give them a chance to show it”, as he asked voters to go to the polls and vote ‘yes’ to the cruise and cargo facility.

“I welcome support at the polls from those who want to come out and show their backing for this much-needed development,” the premier said.

Despite putting on a confident display that the country would support the project at the polls, stating it was a choice between “prosperity or decline”, the premier also attacked many aspects of the pro-referendum campaign and those who oppose the cruise port project.

He accused the campaign of trying to undermine the elected government and using underhand scare tactics to get people to sign “by fair means or foul”. But he ignored the fact that government had intervened to allow people to ‘unverify’ their verified signatures during the process to confirm all 5,300 names on the petition, although only two people actually did.

McLaughlin said the campaigners were not just trying to secure a referendum but were actively campaigning to stop or derail the project, as he accused them of moving from one complaint to another.

“The CPR will not succeed… even with their most recent tactic of obtaining a legal opinion on a variety of issues to do with the referendum,” he said as he dismissed the concerns.

He said the CPR leadership and “their financial backers”, whom he did not identify, were not interested in the vote, “presumably because they think they will lose”, but wanted to stop the port project by any means possible. This, he claimed, contrasted with government, which was acting in good faith and doing everything right.

He even suggested that there was nothing wrong in setting Referendum Day just six days before Christmas, as he seriously claimed that any date would catch voters off island. “If the ‘no’ campaign is confident in its case, why do they believe that the date will make the difference?” he asked, maintaining that there was “no impediment to voting whatever date is chosen”.

However, later in the day McLaughlin was reminded of his own emphatic complaints to then governor Duncan Taylor when McKeeva Bush, as premier at the time in 2012, called the ‘one man, one vote’ referendum in the summer. McLaughlin had complained vehemently that Bush was deliberately trying to undermine the potential turnout — a very different position to the one he is now taking.

He also derided the campaigners for their complaints about the sale of alcohol, as he suggested that they were implying the ‘no’ voters were so weak willed they would spend the day drinking in a bar instead of voting.

“Our opponents really should have more confidence in Caymanians,” he charged. “If they truly believe the arguments put forward against the port, they will vote ‘no’. Either our opponents lack that confidence in their supporters or they lack confidence in their own case.”

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics