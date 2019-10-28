Premier dismisses legal warnings

Premier Alden McLaughlin (left) and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has dismissed the legal opinion by a leading expert on public policy law provided to the Cayman Islands Government ahead of today’s Legislative Assembly debate on the bill for the port referendum. The campaigners who secured the people’s vote have asked the CIG to amend the draft law to bring it in line with the Constitution, global best practice and a fair environment for the campaign. But McLaughlin said that he was satisfied the process was “fair and proper in every respect”.

In a statement responding to the opinion, instead of addressing many of the shortcomings and problems surrounding the question, campaign finance and the flaws in the legislation, he blamed the campaigners.

McLaughlin said they were not interested in the referendum, set just six days before Christmas, but were “intent on derailing” the project “by any means possible, including frustrating it by delay” because they were afraid of losing.

Given the high bar set for a people-initiated referendum in the Constitution, together with the wording of the question, the date of the poll and the government’s massive campaign finance advantage, it may be a challenge for the activists opposing the project to reach the number required to make the vote binding.

However, there is no doubt that they will secure a simple majority.

A breakdown of the petition showing how many people signed the document and in which constituencies revealed that 36% of registered voters in the premier’s constituency of Red Bay signed it — the second highest participation of all the constituencies. The only constituency where more people signed was George Town East, which is represented by Finance Minister Roy McTaggart.

Nevertheless, in the statement from his office issued on Sunday, McLaughlin appeared determined not to given an inch to campaigners. He said government would “not allow” those opposing the cruise berthing project to derail the plans, as he challenged CPR to bring on the legal fight.

“If CPR really believes it has a legitimate challenge to the process being followed by the government, it should immediately apply to the court for leave for judicial review and have the matter adjudicated by the court rather than debated in the media,” he added.

The premier claimed that in setting the referendum question, the Cabinet “had followed several common sense and natural justice principles”, claiming that it was neutral, despite the use of words such as “enhanced”, and the inclusion of the cargo question, which was not part of the petition.

The premier made no mention of any of the other points in the legal opinion, particularly the issue of campaign finance. This is becoming a major issues, given the extent to which government has already spent public cash on the campaign and the fact that there is nothing in the draft bill about how much each side can spend on the project or to prevent government from using taxpayer dollars to dissuade people from coming out to vote.

In response to the premier’s dismissal of the legal opinion posted on CNS on Sunday, Johann Moxam, one of the campaigners, said that the referendum on the cruise berthing facility (CBF) will go ahead because of the brave Caymanians who signed the petition.

“All Caymanians have wanted is their chance to vote on the proposed CBF project armed with the truth, the facts, all the updated and relevant information… which CIG is unwilling to provide,” he said. “We will not be distracted by the comments of the premier that are consistently factually incorrect. Much like their PR campaign, they’re intended to misled the public.”

Moxam said the premier’s response to the legal concerns and flaws with the process was “full of the typical bravado from an individual disconnected and out of touch” with the voters who have driven Cayman’s historic people-initiated referendum.

He said that CPR would take the relevant steps to achieve their objectives, based on consultation within the team, as well as with legal counsel, volunteers and the voters who are represented by these efforts.

“If the premier had demonstrated any humility and was prepared to engage in professional, mature and respectful discourse with the public, including CPR, his government would not be facing Cayman’s first people-initiated referendum,” he said.

Moxam noted that the campaigners had written to the premier and Cabinet on seven occasions in an effort to engage with them, but have yet to receive a response.

To date, CPR Cayman has not received a reply, or even a formal acknowledgment, to any of their correspondence from the premier or the Government of National Unity Cabinet members.

The debate on the bill providing for the people-initiated referendum regarding the port will take place in the Legislative Assembly today, 28 October. It will be broadcast live on CIGTV, Radio Cayman and on the CIGTV YouTube channel.

