Gov’t funded pre-school opens on Brac

Outside playground for the nursery at the Creek site

Inside the nursery at the Creek and Spot Bay Infant School

Official opening of the nursery (L-R) Councillor Barbara Connolly, Councillor David Wight, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and MEYSAL Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho

(CNS): The Department of Education Services (DES) has opened a pre-school nursery located at the Creek and Spot Bay infant school on Cayman Brac as part of a publicly funded pilot project for kids who turned three this September. The nursery, which began accepting the children on 1 October, will not only focus on early academic learning through play but also on emotional learning.

All pre-schools in Cayman are privately owned with the single exception being the Cayman Brac Day Care Centre, which is run by District Administration rather than by the education ministry and where inspectors found significant weaknesses.

On Grand Cayman government in some cases gives parents vouchers to help cover the cost of pre-school education. But many of the early learning centres, pre-schools and nurseries have been found wanting during their inspections, with several receiving ‘weak’ or just ‘satisfactory’ grades, with a few notable exceptions.

As she formally opened the government’s pilot pre-school recently, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the nursery was not confined to the catchment area of the primary school on the same site but all 3- and 4-year-old children on Cayman Brac.

“I am also delighted that the nursery will allow students an opportunity of

engaging in an academic play based curriculum that will better prepare them to transition into the newly adapted English curriculum,” the minister stated in a release about the opening of the government pre-school.

