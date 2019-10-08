POF activists battle Brac beaches

Protesting at Bat Cave

Activists pick up trash along the Brac shoreline

(CNS): Students on Grand Cayman leading the environmental charge locally were recruiting new supporters in Cayman Brac at the weekend. Activists from the Protect Our Future campaign as well as Plastic Free Cayman and the National Trust visited schools and hosted a meet and greet at Popo Jeb’s Pizza to discuss the issues and help them develop their own campaigns.

The campaigners appeared to find willing supporters, as the young people on the Brac are seeing first hand massive plastic pollution on the shorelines there as the island is the first stop for single-use plastic trash flowing from countries like Haiti.

“Most people seem to be unaware of this issue, yet it is happening in front of our eyes,” the young people said. The students on Grand Cayman learned that their peers on the Brac need more support with clean-ups, given the amount of trash washing up there.

And despite the rain this weekend, the POF students joined forces with more than 30 Brac volunteers and collected almost 1,800lbs of trash from the beaches on the south side of the island over the weekend. When the students arrived at the first beach, they said it was literally covered in plastic.

“It was obvious that the Caribbean has a huge waste management issue,” the young activists, who are pressing the Cayman government for a ban here on single-use plastic, said. “We can speak of recycling and reusing, but the reality is there is just so much plastic being created every day. The tap on plastic needs to be slowed and shut off.”

They said that much of their efforts were focused on cleaning up sites where the local population of booby birds are nesting. But while they made a serious dent in the plastic trash, they remain concerned that these birds are incorporating plastics into their nests and evidence that they are also consuming the plastic, making the need for clean-ups even more important.

