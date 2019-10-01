Plans in works to guard blues’ survival

International experts take part in the blue iguana workshop

Blue iguana

(CNS): After reaching an initial goal of releasing 1,000 blue iguanas into the wild last July, saving these iconic animals from the brink of extinction, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands is now working on a plan to safeguard their future survival. The non-profit recently held a workshop to lay the groundwork for its 2020-2025 Species Recovery Plan for the ‘blues’ with over 20 local and international stakeholders and specialists in the field for the first time in ten years.

The release of over a 1,000 blues is only one step towards a much larger goal for the endemic iguana’s long-term survival and co-existence with the rapidly growing population and development around the protected conservation areas.

The Trust workshop was aimed at refining the vision for the Blue Iguana Programme and future protection. The focus was on updating and developing objectives for habitat management, understanding the breeding and dispersal of the wild population and meeting ever-increasing threats to their survival from invasive species and disease.

Luke Harding, Operations Manager of the Blue Iguana Programme, said the Trust was fortunate to be working with international conservationists and those on the ground here in Cayman.

“The workshop was a great opportunity to network, brainstorm, share our experiences and ultimately determine what is best for the livelihood of the Grand Cayman blue iguana and what steps will be essential for a successful Phase II,” he said.

The workshop team had a chance to visit the Trust’s blue iguana release sites — the Trust’s Colliers Wilderness Reserve, the Salina Reserve and the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park — and were fortunate to see an adult male blue iguana in the wild.

Officials said that as well as delivering the 2020-2025 Species Recovery Plan, the workshop will lead to an update of the National Biodiversity Action Plan 2009 for the blues, which was funded by the Trust using money from its 2018 Darwin Plus Initiative Grant, contributions from the Department of Environment (DoE) and Wildlife Conservation Strategy.

The workshop brought together industry experts from the San Diego Zoo, the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Institute for Conservation Research, the Fort Worth Zoo and the Conservation Specialist Planning Group. Local partners from the DoE, QEII Botanic Park and Island Veterinary also attended.

