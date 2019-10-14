Partner quits Maples over assault charge

David Marshall

(CNS): David Marshall (49), a partner at Maples, has left his job, the law firm has confirmed, following his arrest earlier this month over allegations he violently assaulted his wife in a Miami hotel. According to law enforcement officials in Florida, he has been charged with aggravated battery. Marshall’s biography and other details were removed from the offshore firm’s website and Maples told CNS on Monday that he had resigned, but would make no further comment about the issue

The lawyer is accused of beating his wife and leaving her unconscious on their hotel room floor during a weekend visit to Miami Beach to celebrate Marshall’s birthday on 5 October. However, his wife has since reportedly claimed that the accusation is not true.

“My injuries were not the result of any battery or violent acts that David committed against me,” she reportedly said in a statement sent to Offshore Alert after the online financial watchdog asked Marshall for a statement. In response he sent what was said to be a signed release by his wife.

“I have never expressed to anyone, at any time, that David was the cause of my injuries, or that I was the victim of any wrongdoing,” she supposedly said, though she did not explain how she had sustained what were said to be serious injuries.

David Marshall’s is not expected to appear in a Miami court to be formally charged until next April.

