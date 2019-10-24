One million greens bite the dust

Fred Burton, manager of the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit

(CNS): Cullers, who have been working for just under twelve months to control what was a serious risk to Cayman’s natural environment from the invasive green iguanas, reached an important milestone Thursday, when the millionth animal was killed. Fred Burton, the head of the Department of Environment Terrestrial Resources Unit, said the landmark was a really important moment but it was essential not to stop the cull just yet.

“This landmark is certainly everything we had hoped for and it is a credit to all the cullers, who took up this huge task with such enthusiasm and determination,” he told CNS at the landmark moment.

But Burton warned of the dangers of a population rebound if the cull was to stop, given the ability of the greens to adapt and breed so profusely.

“Looking ahead, as I have often said, it would be unwise to slack off now. These iguanas are proven to be able to double their population annually, so the one to two hundred thousand that are still out there now could bounce back to where we started in just a few years,” he noted.

Sponsored Ad

Burton explained that the DoE is planning a gradual transition in approach because of the dwindling numbers and the inevitably shrinking of return on the effort of the cullers. He said the DoE, in partnership with the project management contractor, Cornwall Consulting, which has responded to the ever changing demands of the job, would be working out those details in the coming weeks.

He said the aim was to have a new direction in the New Year, assuming funds remain in place, to continue to reduce the numbers to a level where the green iguanas no longer pose a significant risk to the local flora and fauna.

According to the latest population count in August the number of adult greens were estimated to have have fallen by more than 90% as a result of the cull, with as few as 60,000 grown iguanas now hiding in the bush. But the population has been swollen by the hatchlings that emerged during this year’s breeding season, which have not been counted.

Over the past few weeks, the green iguanas taken to the culling station at the George Town landfill have mostly consisted of hatchlings, though there is no direct measure of the numbers. They are, however, the reproductive output of the breeding green iguanas nesting earlier in the year, at a time when there were many more adults than there are now.

The cull has nevertheless proved to be a success. Burton said the budget and business case originally had what was believed at the time to be a very optimistic projection of culling 1.3 million iguanas by the end of 2019. That number was based on the population count in August last year, which estimated there were around that many animals on Grand Cayman at the time.

“We knew there would be a big hatch in 2019 so this wasn’t a ridiculous target, but a very optimistic one nonetheless,” Burton said. “We wanted to be sure we didn’t run out of money in full cull mode, so we budgeted for the best case scenario. ‘Success’ in biological terms, which means being sure to achieve a significant net reduction in the population year on year, occurred when we passed the 800,000 mark. We are now evidently well above that minimum target, and by year’s end the cull is expected to reach around 1.1 million or a little more, but not 1.3 million.”

But getting so close to the target already is an “outstanding result”, Burton said, adding that the beneficial effects can be clearly seen in gardens, farms, roadsides and natural forests all over the island.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years we can reduce the population right down to a level that can be kept suppressed with much less effort and cost,” the iguana expert added.

One of the main challenges and cause for concern has been the disposal of the dead animals, and Burton confirmed that burial is still the only option.

“We had originally hoped incineration would have been an option but the wet biomass is challenging to a traditional small incinerator and by the time the waste-to-energy facility is operational, the cull should have transitioned to a maintenance level only,” he said, noting that hopes for commercial uses of the skin and meat had not materialised.

“Uses of the carcasses continues to be very small scale and makes no significant impact on the volume that has to be disposed of,” Burton added.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature