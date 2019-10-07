OfReg seeks access to power provider’s books

Caribbean Utilities Company

(CNS): OfReg has begun a public consultation on proposed new accounting rules for the electricity sector that the authority said will protect consumers by strengthening its capacity to detect abuses of market power and unfair pricing. While the public continues to demand that OfReg deal with the fuel providers, as that is seen as the primary reason for the office’s existence, there is still no news on what it plans to do regarding pump prices.

In a press release about this latest public consultation, OfReg said that it currently does not require electricity licensees to prepare separate accounts for each licensed business unit. But under the proposed rules, they would have to submit regulatory accounts alongside other reporting obligations.

The regulator said that regulatory accounts had “a proven track record and are a ubiquitous tool used globally by regulators to address concerns about potential abuses of dominant positions and market power, as well as pricing of products and services”.

OfReg claimed that this requirement would promote competition among electricity generators, achieve greater transparency around pricing and increase confidence in the competitive process.

Gregg Anderson, Executive Director for Energy and Utilities, said that separating the accounts would help with regulating retail tariffs and assessing the economic profitability and operational performance of licensees.

“The financial reporting instructions also require several disclosures for greater transparency regarding licensees’ operations. Providing separated accounts also helps the office to fulfill its core functions, including protection of the interests of consumers with regards to the affordability of electricity, promotion of economic and operational efficiency and sustainability in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity and promotion of competition, especially in the generation market.”

Members of the public, businesses in the electricity sector and any other interested parties can comment on the document in writing to OfReg by 5pm on Thursday 31 October. The relevant documents can be found on the website here.

