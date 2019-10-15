No rules expected over referendum spending

(CNS): There will be no cap on the amount of money that either side of the cruise port referendum can spend on their campaign, nor will there be any lawful limit on the use of the public purse by government to persuade voters to stay home or vote ‘yes’. The absence of legislation supporting the constitutional provision for a people’s referendum has caused problems from the start, and the governor’s office has said the campaign financing aspect is “challenging”.

With just over nine weeks to go until the people-initiated referendum on the cruise project takes place on 19 December, Governor Martyn Roper’s office has confirmed that he is not in a position to impose any rules about this aspect of the project. Having spoken to both sides and seen no agreement, the governor is depending on the government and pro port lobbyists, as well as the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) campaigners and NGOs opposing the project to be “proportionate”.

Following the publication of the draft referendum bill on 3 October, the lack of any provision to guide campaign funding has created significant concern, given that government has access to public funds and financial support from the developers and cruise lines.

As the governor’s office is responsible for good governance and upholding democracy, there was hope that the UK’s representative could step in and create some guidelines and boundaries on how much each side can spend and either limit government’s access to the public purse or ensure an equitable grant is given to the ‘no’ side.

However, a spokesperson for his office told CNS that it would at this point be difficult to make up rules and the governor’s main responsibility is to uphold the law.

“The absence of specific legislation or regulations governing spending on referendums in the Cayman Islands makes introducing such rules at this stage challenging,” the office told CNS following our enquiries about the governor’s position on the spending factor. “There are also multiple actors involved, unlike in an election, complicating any monitoring of campaign spend by different groups.”

The governor has raised campaign funding in his discussions with the government, opposition and the CPR group, the office confirmed, but said that it is clear there is no agreement on a way forward.

“The governor believes any campaign funding should be proportionate. The referendum will be overseen by independent Commonwealth observers (CPA-UK) who will assess, among other things, whether the vote is free and fair. In the absence of any agreement on campaign financing, we will also look to CPA-UK to make recommendations for the future,” the officials said.

While the CPA observers are very likely to address the issue of the lack of rules surrounding the campaign and the impact it had on the vote, that will be after the fact.

Government has already spent around a quarter of a million dollars of public cash promoting its policy to build the port. It is also currently going through a request for proposals for a PR firm to help it promote the project.

Despite constant claims by government that the opposition to the port is coming from commercial interests, this is just not the case. While many dive operators are very concerned about the project and the tender companies are evidently the biggest losers, the campaign itself has been led overwhelmingly by grassroots environmental activists supported by cash-strapped charities and students worried about climate change.

In the UK during the Brexit referendum the British government policy was to remain and that was supported by various other politicians and commercial groups. But they faced a mixed groups of Brexiteers, including grassroots organisations, backbench MPs, special interest groups and other political organisations, as well as some commercial interests.

Despite the disparate nature of the campaign, the financing for it was capped and the various leave campaigns had as much money from public cash as the government.

But here in Cayman, the PPM-led Unity government has made no offer or suggestions that it would be prepared to match any spending it may do between now and 18 December with a publicly funded grant to the collective anti-port campaigners.

The CPR activists has said on many occasions that this is already a David and Goliath fight, given that government has all the cards, from setting the question and the date to the uphill battle to get more than 50% of the entire electorate to vote ‘no’. But the absence of a level playing field for financing the campaign is going to make it even harder.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics