Newspaper to supply gov’t TV with content

Donna Bush on CIGTV

(CNS): The Cayman Compass has entered into a deal with the Unity Government to publish its local news content on the Cayman Islands Government TV station. Officials from both the newspaper and government said no money is changing hands but the local publisher will allow government to broadcast the video programmes it makes free of charge. The news follows recent comments by the premier that he was looking to fill the void in the wake of Cayman 27 News’ demise.

“I’m very happy that an agreement has been reached with the Cayman Compass,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said in a release from his office. “The agreement enables CIGTV and Compass Media to create and promote a sense of community, providing access for more people to community news through print, broadcast and digital platforms.”

CNS reached out to the Cayman Compass to ask where this left the long standing local news outlet’s editorial independence. Publisher Kathleen Capetta said the partnership simply allowed government to utilise the content they already produce.

“There is no financial component,” she said. “It is simply an attempt to help fill the void for local television news in the wake of Cayman 27’s closing. This partnership has no impact on our independent coverage of the government,” she stated.

In a press release from the premier’s office, Capetta said the paper was “thrilled” to be working collaboratively with the government “to bring important independent community news to a wider audience”.

She added, “This partnership comes as we relaunch the Compass and its multi-media platforms at the heart of the community.” The publisher has previously announced that it will launch a ‘new look’ publication on Monday.

Donna Bush, the news director at CIGTV, said partnerships with others helped the government channel to supply the best content available to viewers.

“We have recently added national weather updates to our CIGTV news segments by partnering with the National Weather Service. This collaboration with the Compass is another exciting venture enabling us to bring even more community based content to our viewers,” she added.

In the release, the premier’s office said encouraging content sharing like this went some way towards filling the gap left by the recent closure of the local television station.

Government said it is not subsidising the content in any way and the arrangement is not exclusive, and “CIGTV continues to welcome video content from the local media and community partners”.

See related CNS Viewpoint here: The state of local media

Related

Category: Business, Local News, Media