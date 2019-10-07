New diversion plan set for Monday morning jam

(CNS): As the ministry responsible for roads and infrastructure along with the police continue to wrestle with the best way to address the mounting traffic congestion from the east, the RCIPS traffic unit has announced another new traffic diversion for Monday. Anton Bodden Drive will be temporarily closed to westbound traffic between 6:00 and 8:00am each morning this week. Police said traffic travelling westward along Bodden Town Road, towards George Town, will not be permitted to turn onto Anton Bodden Drive during these hours. Local access will be permitted and eastbound traffic will be unaffected.

“This closure is being implemented in consultation with our partner agencies, in response to concerns from members of the community regarding traffic issues in the area,” the RCIPS explained adding, that it was at this point a trial only. Officers said it will be in effect until Friday, 11 October, after which it will be re-evaluated.

The police also reminded the driving public to follow all traffic directions given by police officers.

