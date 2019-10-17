MLA plans national survey on voting day

Kenneth Bryan at exit survey press conference

(CNS): The representative for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, is organising a national voter survey on Referendum Day to gauge public opinion on three major controversial but topical subject areas. Bryan said the issues of legalising gambling, ganja use and gay marriage are all constantly discussed but Cayman has no reliable data on what registered voters actually think about any of these issues.

The independent member of the opposition said that Referendum Day, when the country goes to the polls on 19 December, presents a perfect opportunity to ask them as they leave the polling stations. He said the country needs to know whether or not the majority of the electorate supports changing the law in any of these areas.

Bryan made it clear that this national opinion survey is entirely separate from the vote on the cruise port referendum.

“This survey is separate and apart from the issue of the port and has no bearing on the position any voter takes on the cruise project,” he stated during a press conference announcing the survey and unveiling the proposed questions. “We need to have clear directions from the people on these very sensitive matters, as they come up time and time again.”

Lamenting government’s failure to collect data on these subject areas, he said the referendum presented an excellent opportunity to go some way to finding out in which direction Cayman should move when it comes to these particularly sensitive but important matters.

Bryan also hopes it may encourage people to go out and vote on Referendum Day, especially since the premier has been encouraging those who support the cruise port to stay home. Bryan believes people should come out and vote regardless of their position. He said people will be coming out to vote ‘no’ but those who are for project should also state clearly ‘yes’.

Although the referendum rules effectively make absent voters a ‘yes’ vote, even those who die before polling day, Bryan said he believed democracy was about people voting and stating their position clearly because no one can be sure why someone did not go the polls, even if in the end that becomes a vote in favour of the port.

Bryan said this national survey will give them another reason to come out on polling day, as he dismissed the idea that it could be confusing for voters.

“I believe people are more than capable of thinking about more than one subject matter at one time,” he said, noting that “these topics are ones that many people already have strong positions on” and there are still several weeks for people to consider them before voting day.

Bryan pointed out that not only will a good turnout on Referendum Day give a clear indication to government where the people stand on its controversial cruise proposal, but if they also take part in this survey it will help the entire country see, once and for all, what the voting public really thinks about these other controversial and sensitive issues.

He pointed out that for a long time many people have made assumptions about public opinion on these particular hot topic issues in the absence of any real data.

However, Bryan said his plan for the survey was going to be a significant undertaking. He urged people to volunteer to help with the survey on polling day if they support the idea and believe that collecting data from registered voters in this way can provide a helpful guide for legislators and others.

He explained that the survey will be anonymous, and that people will only be asked to show that they are registered voters before they take the opinion survey. People will be asked to answer six questions on an iPad, which will make collating the data quick and efficient, and it should take no more than a minute or a minute and a half to complete.

The topic areas are broken down in order to better understand whether, for example, people do not support gay marriage but do support same-sex unions, or support a national lottery but not casinos, or support decriminalising ganja but not full blown legalisation. But Bryan said he remains open to feedback and there is time to refine the final questions.

He explained that on polling day volunteer surveyors will be stationed more than 300 feet away from the actual polling stations and will only approach voters about taking the national survey after they exit the polls.

Having research the matter, Bryan said there is nothing in the Elections Law that prevents the project and he has already cleared the idea with the Elections Office. And he has agreed not to release any data he collects from participants before the referendum result is announced.

Bryan is encouraging people to get in touch about volunteering or regarding any help they can provide with resources for the project because he has a very limited budget to undertake what he believes will be of benefit to the entire Cayman community.

He is encouraging feedback from voters about the questions and said there is still time to review them and maybe even consider other topics.

See the proposed questions below:

For more information or to help with the survey contact Kenneth Bryan on 924 3111 or 936 4040 via email kennethbryan2@hotmail.com or on social media FB Kenneth Bryan.

Related

Category: Politics