MRCU steps up efforts to combat mosquitoes

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): The Public Health Department and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit are working on mitigating the health impact of the current dengue outbreak, officials said in a press release following the confirmation that six people in Cayman have contracted the disease. With three of those infected having no travel history, the authorities are undertaking island-wide community mobilization and awareness initiatives to help prevent the spread of the mosquito-transmitted disease.

The MRCU is increasing its programme with additional measures, including thermal fogging, to kill biting mosquitoes that can transmit the disease, wide-area aerial spraying, truck-based larviciding directed at containers and barrier spraying directed at sites where the Aedes aegypti rest.

“With the current number of cases in the region, medical personnel are on continued high alert to look for any further locally transmitted and imported cases,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams.

The health ministry issued an initial notification last Friday as part of a measure to activate heightened surveillance for local presence of the disease. This latest regional outbreak has occurred in Brazil, Columbia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, St Martin, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Cayman is impacted from time to time but usually cases are limited to a handful whenever an outbreak occurs, but in 2012 there were 37 case. Over the last three years, until now, only four cases were reported.

Health Promotion Officer Therese Prehay said awareness was an important fact in limiting any outbreak of dengue.

“While there is the need to amplify surveillance for early detection and appropriate response, there is also a great need to increase awareness among the general population on ways to prevent and protect against further spread of the mosquito-borne disease now that there have been cases of local transmission,” she stated in a press release from government.

“It is important that we ensure our surroundings are clean and free of mosquito breeding sites. Everyone should take it upon themselves to empty, dispose of, or cover any receptacles or containers capable of storing even small amounts of water. This includes used tyres, water storage drums, flower pots and tanks, as these are ideal breeding sites for the mosquitoes. Therefore, these key actions will help prevent mosquitoes breeding, thereby keeping yourself, your families and your community safe,” she added.

MRCU Director Dr Jim McNelly said his team would continue its control efforts to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, including remote areas, around the islands. But he said it was critically important his staff gained access to homeowners properties to undertake vital surveillance and treatments.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour urged the community to maintain a clean environment to reduce potential breeding sites. “It will be much, much better for us all in the long run if we stay vigilant, protect ourselves from being bitten and put every effort into stopping this disease early.”

For more advice on mosquito control contact MRCU on 949-2557 or DEH on 949-6696 in Grand Cayman or 948-2223 and 948-2321 in Cayman Brac.

Related

Category: Health, health and safety